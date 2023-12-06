Former CSK player takes up PSL coaching role in shock move

This announcement marks a significant change for the Gladiators, marking the first change in coaching staff since the inception of the tournament.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators have secured an agreement with a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player to take on the role of head coach for the franchise in the upcoming PSL 2024 edition. This announcement marks a significant change for the Gladiators, marking the first change in coaching staff since the inception of the tournament. Moin Khan, the former Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter, who held the coaching position for eight years, will now assume the role of team director.

Sources at ESPNcricinfo indicate that a final agreement between Shane Watson and the Gladiators has been reached and an official announcement is anticipated later this Wednesday. The implications of Watson's appointment on the broader coaching staff remain uncertain, leaving room for speculation on whether the Gladiators are contemplating a comprehensive overhaul after failing to reach the playoffs for four consecutive seasons.

Shane Watson was a key reason for Quetta's title-winning season in 2019

In the initial four editions of the PSL, the Gladiators stood out as the most consistent franchise, reaching the final three times and securing the title in 2019. Watson, a pivotal contributor to the team's success since joining in 2018, played a key role until 2020, emerging as arguably the franchise's greatest overseas player. Notably, he was the leading run-scorer during the triumphant 2019 campaign, amassing 430 runs at a strike rate of 143.81, earning him the Player-of-the-Tournament award.

Having retired from all forms of cricket in 2020, Watson transitioned into coaching, joining the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach in 2022 alongside his former Australian teammate Ricky Ponting. Earlier this year, he assumed the role of head coach for the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket.

