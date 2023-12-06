WATCH: Viral video of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel's heated argument in nets

Interestingly, this is not the first time the two players have gone against each other in public.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has addressed any potential misunderstandings among players, but a circulating video on social media hints at discord within the team. The viral video captures a tense exchange between Sarfaraz and teammate Saud Shakeel during a training session.

In the footage, Sarfaraz, dressed in his cricket gear and batting in the nets, can be seen exchanging words with Saud Shakeel, who patiently awaits his turn. The verbal exchange escalates into a heated argument, with both players expressing their sentiments. The specific reason for their disagreement remains unclear.

"For how long will I continue to be of use to you?" Shakeel questioned.

Sarfaraz retorted, stating, "You won't be of any use to me. To begin with, I never instructed you to do anything. I never requested you to make a swap. I swapped with the person I intended to."

Shakeel countered, saying, "You still made the swap, so I was beneficial to you."

Sarfaraz and Shakeen has been involved in a tiff before too

Notably, this is not the first time the two players have attracted attention. In a prior incident during Pakistan's intra-squad match before their Australia tour, Sarfaraz attempted to time out Saud Shakeel, playfully appealing to the umpire. This led to a humorous sprint by Shakeel but ultimately, the umpire declared him not out, sparking celebrations in the stadium.

As Pakistan prepares for a three-match Test series against Australia starting on December 14 in Perth, the team is currently in Canberra for a 4-day game scheduled for December 9 against the Australian PM XI. Captain Shan Masood, addressing the media on Tuesday, emphasized the crucial roles of senior batters Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed as they brace themselves for the challenge against the World Test Champions.

Seems like saud is still angry that he was benched for 33 games by sarfaraz



