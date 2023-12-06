WATCH: Mushfiqur Rahim given out after using hand to stop the ball

Mushfiqur Rahim's dismissal marked the first instance in 22 years of a batter being out for handling the ball in Test cricket.

Mushfiqur Rahim faced an unexpected dismissal during Day1 of the ongoing 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka. In a rare occurrence, the seasoned wicketkeeper-batter became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to be out for handling the ball.

The incident took place in the 41st over of Bangladesh's innings, where Mushfiqur, after playing a defensive shot to a length delivery from fast bowler Kyle Jamieson used his right hand to push the ball away. Despite the ball not posing a threat to the stumps, Mushfiqur, in a surprising lapse of judgment, pushed it away with his gloves.

Following the New Zealand players' appeal, the umpires reviewed the situation. The replay confirmed Mushfiqur deliberately handled the ball. Unfortunately for Bangladesh, this dismissal occurred at a crucial juncture with Mushfiqur departing for 35 and the team sliding to 104 for 5 on a pitch displaying early signs of turn.

The dismissal marked the end of a 57-run partnership between Mushfiqur and Shahadat Hossain, who had been holding the innings together. Notably, Mushfiqur nearly handled the ball earlier in the innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim scripts unwanted record first time in 22 years

Changes in cricket laws took place and since October 1, 2017, the 'handled the ball' dismissal was assimilated into 'obstructing the field' under Law 37. While the nature of dismissal remains integral to the game, it falls under a different category, ensuring that handling the ball leads to a batsman's departure.

Remarkably, Mushfiqur Rahim's dismissal marked the first instance in 22 years of a batter being out for handling the ball in Test cricket, with the previous occurrence involving Michael Vaughan in 2001 during a Test against India.

A notable historical precedent involves Australian cricketer Steve Waugh during a Test match against India in 2001. Faced with a precarious situation as the ball spun close to the stumps, Waugh instinctively swept it away with his free hand, leading to his dismissal under the 'handled the ball' rule following an appeal from the Indian side.

