'I was an idiot' - Harry Brook regrets controversial statement he made about Indian fans in IPL 2023

Harry Brook regrets the statemnet he made about Indian fans after his breathtaking century against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.

Harry Brook, hailed as one of cricket's brightest prospects, has been making waves in Test and T20I matches, showcasing glimpses of his immense talent. However, his journey in the ODI format has been a learning curve for the young cricketer.

Debuting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brook's performance was a mixed bag. Despite an exceptional century against Kolkata Knight Riders, his consistency came under scrutiny with fluctuating scores. Consequently, Hyderabad's decision to release him last month freed up a substantial INR 13.25 crore from their roster.

Amidst the ongoing three-match ODI series between England and the West Indies, Brook found himself addressing a controversial comment he made during an IPL interview, following his century.

"There are a lot of Indian fans out there who’ll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up,” Brook stated, reflecting on the moment.

Expressing regret over his words, the 24-year-old acknowledged his mistake, labeling himself as an "idiot."

Speaking to BBC Sport, Brook admitted, "I was an idiot and I said that stupid thing in an interview which I regret a little bit. In India, you end up sitting in your hotel room, not much to do so I find myself just scrolling Instagram or Twitter or whatever and come across stuff you just don't want to see."

Addressing the impact of social media on his mindset, Brook revealed a decision to distance himself from personal interactions on these platforms.

"I thought it was the right idea to get off it. I've obviously still got Instagram and Twitter but thankfully I've got someone running it for me," he disclosed, delegating the responsibility of managing his social media profiles to his management team.

Despite a less than stellar ODI World Cup 2023, Brook commenced the series against the West Indies on a positive note. His 72-ball 71 in the first ODI elevated England to a competitive total of 325 runs. However, the hosts chased down the target with four wickets and seven balls to spare, setting the stage for an intense second ODI scheduled for December 6 in Antigua.

As Brook navigates the challenges and successes in various cricket formats, his journey serves as a testament to growth, learning, and the evolving nature of a promising career in the world of cricket.