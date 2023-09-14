Shreyas Iyer takes part in optional practice session, rejoins squad ahead of Bangladesh clash

A back spasm sidelined Iyer for the Super 4 clashes against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both of which India won, securing their spot in the final.

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has marked his return to the Team India setup during an optional practice session, gearing up for the Super Four clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup. This resurgence follows Iyer's absence from the previous Super 4 stage encounters due to a back spasm.

Iyer had earlier featured in India's Group Stage games against arch-rivals Pakistan and Nepal in the continental tournament, managing to score 14 runs against Pakistan. However, a back spasm sidelined him for the Super 4 clashes against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both of which India won, and in the process confirmed their spot in the summit clash.

In Shreyas Iyer's absence, KL Rahul, who was also returning from injury stepped in and made a significant impact with a century against Pakistan and a valuable 39 runs against Sri Lanka.

Shreyas Iyer engaged in light training and batting practice

During the recent optional practice session, Iyer engaged in some light batting practice, signaling his gradual return to full fitness. His consistency, adeptness in handling spin bowling, and skillful strike rotation have fortified his position in India's middle-order.

There is no doubt that his prowess will be invaluable during the Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India from October 5 onwards. India is next poised to face Bangladesh in their final Super Four clash on Friday (September 15).

Presently, the Men in Blue leads the points table with two wins and four points, whereas Bangladesh finds itself at the bottom, having lost both of its matches and will be playing to salvage pride in their upcoming fixture.

