WATCH: Andre Russell punishes Jason Holder for a massive 108m six in CPL 2023

Playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Andre Russell displayed an exceptional performance by striking a massive 108-meter six off Barbados Royals' Jason Holder. This outstanding feat further solidified his impressive form in the tournament.

Throughout the CPL season, Andre Russell maintained his characteristic aggressive play, smashing a total of 15 sixes in eight innings. Notably, on September 6 at the Queen’s Park Oval, he delivered a monumental hit of 108 meters off Jason Holder.

Upon entering the crease at the sixth position, Russell wasted no time in making his mark. In the 17th over, bowled by Holder, he effortlessly dispatched two consecutive balls for sixes. In a remarkable display of power hitting, he sent a fuller delivery from Holder soaring onto the stadium roof for yet another colossal hit in the penultimate over.

Despite Russell's explosive display, Holder had the last word, dismissing him with the very next delivery and limiting him to a brisk 22-ball 39. In this year's CPL, Russell accumulated a total of 141 runs at an impressive strike rate of 170 across eight innings.

TKR prevail over Barbados in high-scoring affair

In a high-scoring clash, the Trinbago Knight Riders emerged victorious, prevailing over the Barbados Royals by a margin of 42 runs. Notably, Nicholas Pooran, Trinbago's wicketkeeper-batter showcased a stellar performance by scoring a remarkable century, contributing significantly to his team's triumph. Additionally, Andre Russell's contribution of 82 runs for the fifth wicket proved crucial.

During the chase of a 200+ target, the Royals encountered a setback early on as opener Rahkeem Cornwall departed after posting just 13 runs. Subsequently, the opening pair of Kyle Mayers and Laurie Evans steadied the ship, accumulating 41 runs for the second wicket. Evans, in his innings, notched up 20 runs from 23 balls, including two fours and a six. Meanwhile, Mayers continued his dominant display at the crease.

Displaying remarkable resilience, Mayers reached a well-deserved half-century in his innings, amassing 70 runs from 45 balls, featuring seven fours and four sixes. However, due to a lack of substantial support, the Royals ultimately fell short of the target by 41 runs. Akeal Hossain and Waqar Salaamkheli of Trinbago played pivotal roles by each taking two wickets.

