"Gave me a 2-minute pep talk"- Kuldeep Yadav reveals how SKY's advice helped him concentrate

Leading the charts with nine wickets in four matches, Kuldeep stands as the highest wicket-taker in 2023 Asia Cup

The ongoing 2023 Asia Cup has witnessed the Indian team delivering sensational performances, largely attributed to each player executing their designated role to perfection. Noteworthy contributions from players like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have propelled the team into the finals of this continental tournament.

In the midst of these stellar displays, one standout performer for India has been ace spinner, Kuldeep Yadav. Leading the charts with nine wickets in four matches, Yadav stands as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, showcasing remarkable and sublime form. His pinnacle moment arrived with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan during the Super Four stage, followed by an encore performance with four wickets against Sri Lanka, securing India's berth in the final.

Post India's victory over Sri Lanka, star batsman Suryakumar Yadav was observed engrossed in a conversation with Kuldeep Yadav.

SKY's counsel served as a beacon for Kuldeep

In a subsequent interview, Kuldeep disclosed that it was Suryakumar Yadav who played a pivotal role in helping him maintain unwavering concentration. He pointed out that after clinching five wickets against Pakistan, players tend to slacken in their body language, but Suryakumar’s counsel served as a beacon to stay resolute.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah survives injury scare after nasty ankle twist

"You gave me a two-minute pep talk to not let the batters loose. It happens when you take five wickets, you get relaxed. Despite maintaining the confidence level, the body language can get relaxed. So those two minutes were extremely important to me, and it helped me stay in the game, and I got mentally prepared to take wickets and do my duty for the team, so thank you, Surya bhai," Kuldeep Yadav said in a video shared by the BCCI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.