WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah survives injury scare after nasty ankle twist

Bumrah's landing was awkward, causing his ankle to twist during the follow-through

Jasprit Bumrah encountered a significant injury scare during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Bumrah had previously suffered a back injury in September 2022, leading to his absence from both the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) as he underwent rehabilitation.

His return came in the T20I series against Ireland, marking his resurgence as a crucial asset for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. Consequently, apprehension ran high among Indian cricket team supporters when he appeared to twist his ankle while delivering a ball against Sri Lanka.

His landing was awkward, causing his ankle to twist during the follow-through. Fortunately, there was little cause for concern as he promptly returned to complete his bowling spell, ultimately dismissing Pathum Nissanka in the following over.

Lanka spinners dismantle India's batting lineup

Sri Lankan pair Dunith Wellalage and part-time bowler Charith Asalanka created a formidable challenge for the Indian batters on a turning track, confining them to a below-par total of 213. Left-arm spinner Wellalage, at just 20 years of age, secured an impressive 5/40, while off-spinner Asalanka claimed 4/18, dissecting the star-studded Indian line-up after Rohit Sharma chose to bat.

However, prior to the spinners exploiting the considerable turn and grip offered by the Premadasa pitch, India launched their innings in a scintillating manner. Rohit Sharma, who amassed 53 runs off 48 balls, partnered with Shubman Gill (19) to establish an 80-run opening stand, which stood as the standout phase of the Indian innings.

Observing Rohit and Gill accumulate those runs in a mere 12 overs evoked memories of India's commanding performance against Pakistan on Monday, when they amassed an imposing total of 356 for two. In the course of his innings, the Indian captain also achieved a significant personal milestone, becoming the sixth Indian batsman to surpass the 10,000-run mark in ODIs.

