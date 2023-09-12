WATCH: Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage outfoxes Indian top order of Rohit-Gill-Kohli

Wellalage's extraordinary spell dismantled the top order of the formidable Indian batting lineup, dispatching Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill back to the pavilion in rapid succession.

In a cricketing spectacle that left fans in awe and set social media abuzz, Dunith Wellalage, the rising star from Sri Lanka displayed a masterful performance with the ball against Team India in the Super 4 match of the 2023 Asia Cup. Wellalage's extraordinary spell dismantled the top order of the formidable Indian batting lineup, dispatching Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul back to the pavilion in rapid succession.

Although Rohit Sharma made a confident start with a fifty, Wellalage had different plans. Using his left-arm orthodox spin, Wellalage delivered an arm ball that landed slightly shorter, catching Rohit off guard. The ball stayed low and skidded through, evading Rohit's bat and crashing into the leg stump. Rohit Sharma's innings was abruptly curtailed at 53 runs, comprising seven boundaries and two towering sixes. Wellalage's precision and skill drew first blood for Sri Lanka, prompting an eruption of joy from the Colombo crowd.

Following suit was the Indian captain, Virat Kohli, who came in fresh off a century in the previous game. Wellalage persisted in exploiting the conditions, adjusting his length to make the ball grip the surface.

Kohli, renowned for his impeccable batting, found himself in an unusual predicament. He struggled to control the flick as the ball held up, resulting in him chipping it straight to mid-wicket, where Dasun Shanaka made no mistake. Kohli's dismissal for a mere 3 runs left Indian supporters in disbelief and granted Wellalage his second scalp.



The young and promising Shubman Gill became the third victim of Dunith Wellalage's mesmerizing spell. Bowling from around the wicket, Wellalage delivered a drifting delivery that enticed Gill into a forward defensive stroke. The ball spun sharply past the outside edge and clipped the top of the off-stump, leaving Gill in a state of bewilderment.

This delivery was a spinner's dream come true, and the exuberant crowd at R. Premadasa Stadium roared in approval. Gill departed after contributing 19 runs, including two well-struck boundaries.

