"We are grateful for the gift" - Pakistan head coach makes surprising statement following horror loss against India

On Monday (September 11), Pakistan faced a resounding 228-run defeat at the hands of India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash held at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. In a match that extended into the reserve day, the Men in Green were outplayed in every aspect of the game.

Choosing to bowl first, Pakistan conceded a formidable 356/2 on the scoreboard as Virat Kohli (122* off 94) and KL Rahul (111* off 106) delivered outstanding centuries for India, while Rohit Sharma (56 off 49) and Shubman Gill (58 off 52) also contributed with half-centuries.

In response, Pakistan's innings collapsed to a meager 128 in 32 overs. It was a lackluster batting display, with no player managing to surpass the 30-run mark. Fakhar Zaman led the scoring with 27.

Following the disheartening loss, Pakistan's head coach, Grant Bradburn, made a surprising statement, expressing gratitude towards the Indian team for their performance on Sunday and Monday.

Pakistan head coach optimistic of turning around fortunes

"My gut feeling is that we are grateful for the gift that has been this last two days," Bradburn told reporters in the post-match presser.

"We don't get to play some of the best players in the world very often. We haven't lost a game of cricket for the last three months, so it's a timely reminder that we need to turn up every day, put in our best on the park, and it's actually a gift in the last two days we haven't done that," he explained his statement.

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav wove a web of devastation around the Pakistani batters. He dismissed Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Faheem Ashraf on his way to claiming his second five-wicket haul (5/25 in 8 overs) in ODI cricket.

Despite the nature of their defeat, Bradburn remains confident in his team's ability to make a comeback in the upcoming Super-4 clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday (September 14).

