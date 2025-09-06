Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans Wreck Sri Lanka, Bowl Them Out For Record Low: Key Highlights From ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I

Zimbabwe levelled the three-match T20I series 1-1.

Sri Lanka’s preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 has hit severe turbulence. After a disappointing series loss to Bangladesh in the shortest format, the Lankan Lions are struggling to make ends meet against Zimbabwe in Harare. The 2022 Asia Cup winners are currently in the middle of a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare. And the series is doing everything but preparing them for the mega-event.

The Sri Lankans were in a spot of bother in the first T20I as well. After Brian Bennett scored a blistering 81, to take the hosts to a competitive 175/7, the visitors lost their way. They were rescued by a cameo Kamindu Mendis and went 1-0 up in the series. However, the second match of the series does not seem to have any respite for the Sri Lankans. They were skittled for 80 in the first innings – their second lowest total in T20Is. Kamil Mishara, who replaced Kusal Perera was the highest run-scorer with 20 against his name.

After winning the toss, skipper Sikandar Raza put the visitors in to bat first. And they never took off. They kept losing wickets and were reduced to 37/4 in the powerplay. The pacers inflicted the damage upfront. But just as the Lankans thought that the storm is past them, Sikandar Raza happened! The Zimbabwean skipper rattled the visitors to end with figures of 3/11 in his quota of four overs. None of the Sri Lankan batters were able to cross the 20-run mark.

Sikandar Raza and Brad Evans Pile Misery On Sri Lanka

The Zimbabwean bowlers were all over the Sri Lankans. Blessing Muzarabani and Sean Williams knocked out four wickets amongst themselves and were quite economical in their spells. But the heroics came from skipper Sikandar Raza and pacer Brad Evans. Both of them coupled up beautifully to scalp three wickets each. To add to that, they also made sure that the scoring rate was down.

Evans came in as the first change bowler after Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava were done with their burst at the top. It took Evans just two and a half overs to bag three wickets. Moreover, he gave away just 15 runs and was extremely tight with his lines. At the other end, skipper Raza tightened the screws. He bagged three wickets too, in his quota of four overs and went at an economy of just 2.75.

Conceding less than three runs an over for a spinner in the shortest format is no mean feat, and this spell will be right up there for the Zimbabwean captain. He gave away just 11 runs in his spell. The 39-year-old has an arm-ball which deceives most of the batters as they are taken by surprise with the ball holding its line. With 85 wickets in T20Is, Raza is already one of the best all-rounders Zimbabwe has produced.

Sri Lanka’s Recent Problems At No.3 In T20Is

The No.3 spot holds immense value for any side, irrespective of the format. Though ODIs and Tests are different gravy, the nature of a No.3 batter in the shortest format depends on multiple factors. One of the most important factors is the brand of cricket which the team intends to play. And for Sri Lanka, their problems for the No.3 spot might just be magnified after the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

In T20Is in 2025, Sri Lanka have played Kusal Perera at the spot consistently. The left-handed aggressive batter has played five matches at three, and has scored 129 runs. But, that includes his knock of 101 against the Blackcaps. This means that Perera has scored just 28 runs in his next four innings in T20Is. And as a result, he was dropped from the side today for Kamil Mishara, who scored a run-a-ball 20.

There is something more to add to Charith Asalanka’s problems ahead of the Asia Cup. Mishara, who they tried at the No.3 spot in the second T20I hasn’t got a lot of experience either. He has only four T20Is to his name, and has batted at No.3 on just two occasions out of those. Hence, it might not be the best option for the Lankans to persist with the inexperience of Mishara. And with Perera’s form under the weather, the problems are magnified.

Zimbabwe Survive the Dushmantha Chameera Jolt

The hosts started decently, but were soon rocked by the pace of Dushmantha Chameera. He came in to bowl in the fourth over and took the Zimbabweans by shock with two wickets in the over. He sent Tadiwanashe Marumani and Sean Williams packing in a span of three deliveries. Zimbabwe had their backs to the wall early in the innings, thanks to some fiery bowling from Chameera.

But Ryan Burl stood to the occasion and bailed them out of the situation. In a series which is making an impression of giving spectators nail-biters, Zimbabwe sealed victory by a narrow margin of five wickets. As a result, the three-match T20I series stands at a piece each, and there is everything to play for in the final T20I.

Both teams will have to make some changes. Most importantly, the Sri Lankans will have to think about their No.3 debacle and the way they want to play their cricket. Their bowling seems very much in line, but the batting has let them down on recent occasions. And that is a loophole they would want to fill before the Asia Cup begins.

