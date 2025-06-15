SL vs BAN Tests Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Series in India?

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will commence on June 17.

Bangladesh are set to visit Sri Lanka for an all-format bilateral series. They will clash in a two-match Test series, followed by an ODI and T20I series. With the SL vs BAN upcoming Tests, both teams will kick off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-27.

Previously, the Lankans hosted Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in 2021. The hosts registered a 1-0 victory, following the draw in the first fixture. Crucial knocks from the Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne (118) and Lahiru Thirimanne (140) saw them claim a huge 209-run win in the second Test match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

However, the Bangladeshi players couldn’t avenge the loss at their home games. Sri Lanka also leads the head-to-head record by 3-0 in the latest four Tests between these two sides in Bangladesh. Moreover, they have won the matches dominantly by 10 wickets (2022), 328 runs (2024), and 192 runs (2024). Their last victory over Sri Lanka came in March 2017, when Bangladesh defeated them by four wickets in Colombo.

Full Squads

Sri Lanka: (full squad yet to be announced)

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Litton Das (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Jaker Ali (WK), Khaled Ahmed, Anamul Haque, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam.

Test Series Schedule

1st Test: June 17, Galle International Stadium

2nd Test: June 25, Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground

When will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test matches take place?

The Test matches between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will start at 10:00 AM IST, after the coin toss at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch SL vs Ban Live Streaming in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and FanCode app and website.

Where to watch SL vs Ban Live Telecast on TV in India?

Viewers can also watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

