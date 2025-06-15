News
SL vs BAN Tests Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Series in India?
news

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 15, 2025 - 2 min read

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will commence on June 17.

Bangladesh are set to visit Sri Lanka for an all-format bilateral series. They will clash in a two-match Test series, followed by an ODI and T20I series. With the SL vs BAN upcoming Tests, both teams will kick off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-27.

Previously, the Lankans hosted Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in 2021. The hosts registered a 1-0 victory, following the draw in the first fixture. Crucial knocks from the Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne (118) and Lahiru Thirimanne (140) saw them claim a huge 209-run win in the second Test match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

However, the Bangladeshi players couldn’t avenge the loss at their home games. Sri Lanka also leads the head-to-head record by 3-0 in the latest four Tests between these two sides in Bangladesh. Moreover, they have won the matches dominantly by 10 wickets (2022), 328 runs (2024), and 192 runs (2024). Their last victory over Sri Lanka came in March 2017, when Bangladesh defeated them by four wickets in Colombo.

Full Squads

Sri Lanka: (full squad yet to be announced)

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Litton Das (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Jaker Ali (WK), Khaled Ahmed, Anamul Haque, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam.

ALSO READ:

Test Series Schedule

  • 1st Test: June 17, Galle International Stadium
  • 2nd Test: June 25, Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground

When will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test matches take place?

The Test matches between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will start at 10:00 AM IST, after the coin toss at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch SL vs Ban Live Streaming in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and FanCode app and website.

Where to watch SL vs Ban Live Telecast on TV in India?

Viewers can also watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Bangladesh
Najmul Hossain Shanto
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
WTC 2025-27
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Deep Dasgupta reveals which matches Jasprit Bumrah will play during India's England Test series

‘Look at the Conditions in the Past’ – Former India Cricketer Reveals Which Game Jasprit Bumrah Will ‘Definitely’ Play During England Tests

Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in all the five games of the England series in a bid to manage his workload.
6:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
harpreet singh arshdeep singh shahrukh khan punjab kings ipl 2024

Former Punjab Kings Batter Makes Case For IPL Return With Back-to-Back Fifties In MP T20 League 2025

The veteran has been in superb form in SMAT 2024
7:01 pm
Samarnath Soory
Marnus Labuschagne Steven Smith Australia Tests WTC Final 2025

Australia Star To Be Dropped After WTC 2025 Final Mishap; Another Key Player Set To Escape Axe

Head coach Andrew McDonald may be forced to make some harsh changes ahead of Australia's next Test assignment.
4:50 pm
Disha Asrani
Here's why KL Rahul did not become India's Test captain.

Exclusive | Why Was KL Rahul Not Considered For Test Captaincy? Former Player Reveals

As of now, KL Rahul has played in 58 Test matches, where he has collected 3257 runs at an average of 33.57.
4:04 pm
Ashish Satyam
pat cummins josh hazlewood alex carey nathan lyon wtc 2025 final aus vs sa

Former Australia Pacer Feels Bowling Quartet Shouldn’t Be ‘Lock’, Slams Josh Hazlewood For Prioritising IPL After WTC 2025 Final Loss

Hazlewood had to overcome a shoulder niggle before returning to IPL 2025
3:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
CSK Star Rachin Ravindra Raises IPL 2026 Retention Hopes After Timely Comeback in MLC 2025

CSK Star Raises IPL 2026 Retention Hopes After Timely Comeback in MLC 2025

He has scored 44 runs off 18 balls for the Washington Freedom.
3:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
