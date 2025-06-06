South Africa Set To Unleash Two Young Prodigies in Zimbabwe Tests, Names Squad With 5 New Players

South Africa are set to play two Tests against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe.

South Africa are set to unleash two young prodigies in the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe after Dewald Brevis and Lhuan dre-Pretorius were included in the 16-member squad on Friday. The Proteas have named the squad with five new faces in it, with the others being Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf and Prenelan Subrayen.

Both Tests will be played in Bulawayo but won’t be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle since Zimbabwe are not part of the tournament. The first Test will take place from June 28 to July 2, whereas the second Test will get underway on July 6.

Prior to the two Tests against Zimbabwe, South Afriuca are scheduled to lock horns against defending champions Australia in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s. The summit clash will begin from June 11.

South Africa squad for Zimbabwe Tests

Temba Bavuma (Captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf.

More to follow…