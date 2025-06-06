News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Mike Hesson took over the reins from the recent Pakistan T20I series against Bangladesh.
news

‘Very Much Outdated’, Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Wants Multi-skilled Players In The Rebuild

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 6, 2025 - 3 min read
Mike Hesson took over the reins from the recent Pakistan T20I series against Bangladesh.

The new Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson has a tough task of rebuilding the team. His next targets would be the two marquee ICC events in the next two years. Appointed in the role just last month, Hesson has outlined what he wants from his players and the brand of cricket he wants to instill in Pakistan cricket. 

In Hesson’s first assignment as the coach, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in a T20I series by 3-nil at home. He hopes to build on the positive steps from that series.  

Mike Hesson Wants Multi-skilled Players in the Pakistan Team 

Speaking on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast, Hesson spoke on many aspects of the game in detail. One of them was the importance of having players with multiple skills. 

“You have to be multi-skilled. The idea of just specialist batters is very much outdated. Not everyone can read a pitch to a point where you know that these five bowlers are going to be perfect. If you’ve got 6, 7, 8 options, that gives the captain the flexibility then at the back end to pick his best bowlers on that day,” said Hesson. 

It wasn’t a surprise the recent T20I series saw Pakistan use eight bowling options in one match and seven in the other two. Batters who can bowl – Salman Agha and Saim Ayub bowled quite a bit in the series.  

ALSO READ: 

Hesson Stresses on Fielding 

From cricket pundits to casual fans, everyone associates Pakistan cricket with poor fielding standards. They have struggled in this area for decades with low catch efficiency, poor fitness, and average ground fielding. 

While addressing, Hesson sent a warning to players stating there’s no place for players who can’t field in his team.

“You’ve got to understand what the team culture is and then try and [improve upon] that. There’s no doubt there are some skills that need to be developed with all of our players and that’s just part of evolution for me. Fielding is critical in white ball cricket; there’s no room in a squad for somebody that can’t. You just can’t hide people in the field these days. So that’ll be a real push for me,” he said. 

Door’s Not Shut for Seniors

The Pakistan T20I team has seen a shift recently, leaving out the seniors Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The coach made it clear that he hasn’t shut the door for any of the players that want to get back into the side. 

“I don’t shut the door on anybody and I think that once you’re a good player, you’re a good player, but sometimes you need to just stretch yourself a little bit,” he added.

The PCB chose Mike Hesson for his experience in coaching and knowledge of white-ball cricket. He has previously led New Zealand to the 2015 Cricket World Cup final and coached Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Mike Hesson
Pakistan
Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

South Africa Set To Unleash Two Young Prodigies in Zimbabwe Tests, Names Squad With 5 New Players

South Africa are set to play two Tests against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe.
4:07 pm
Vishnu PN
Delhi Capitals Star Mitchell Starc Reveals Reason for Not Returning for IPL 2025 Resumption After Dharamsala Air Raids

‘Had Concerns Leading Into That Game’: Delhi Capitals Star Reveals Reason for Skipping IPL 2025 Resumption After Dharamsala Air Raids

Delhi Capitals finished the IPL 2025 league stage in fifth place.
2:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
Piyush Chawla has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, confirming his decision with an Instagram post.

Former World Cup Winner Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

He was part of India's squads in the T20 World Cup 2007 and World Cup 2011.
3:24 pm
Darpan Jain
Shivam Singh Dindigul Dragons vs LKK TNPL 2025

Former Punjab Kings Batter Shines With POTM Performance In TNPL 2025

He made an unbeaten 82 off 50 balls.
1:56 pm
Ashish Satyam
Rishabh Pant on Rohit Sharma's Absence While Leaving for England vs India Test Series [WATCH]

‘Garden Ki Toh Yaad Ayegi’: Hilarious Response from Rishabh Pant on Rohit Sharma’s Absence While Leaving for England vs India Test Series [WATCH] 

India's five-match Test series in England will kick off on June 20.
12:39 pm
Sreejita Sen
Andre Russell speaks on Virat Kohli

KKR Star Hits Out At Virat Kohli Over Comments About Test Cricket After IPL 2025 Final

Russell did play a solitary Test match against Sri Lanka in 2010.
11:21 am
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.