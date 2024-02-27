Sunil Gavaskar wary of rushing star player back to IPL

India legend Sunil Gavaskar gives his opinion on Rishabh Pant's comeback

Former India opener and renowned commentator Sunil Gavaskar has given his opinion on the star wicketkeeper’s return to the IPL. Rishabh Pant, who is expected to make a comeback to professional cricket from IPL 2024, will be free from wicketkeeping duties for the first few games.

Sunil Gavaskar backed Delhi Capitals decision to free up Pant from wicketkeeping duties and believed that he should be given the captaincy once he attains full fitness. During an interaction with students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ranchi at a Star Sports event, Sunil Gavaskar was quoted by the Times of India:

"He certainly has the ability to think on his feet. If he gets back to full fitness, the reins of (Delhi Capitals) captaincy should be handed over to him. Let's stay hopeful. This season is first of him coming back to full fitness. Let's not rush him into doing something that there will be a setback.”

Gavaskar also mentioned the role of knee in the wicketkeeping and the reason why he will not keep for the first few games.

"Knee plays a pivotal role in batting as well as keeping -- which, of course, he may not do initially. Maybe he won't be the usual Rishabh Pant that we are used to seeing,” the 74-year-old said.

‘It will take some time for him to get that batting fluency’: Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar stressed upon the importance of Rishabh Pant being fit and healthy as before. He also stated that it might take him some time to regain batting fluency.

"I'm also a big fan of him. For me, the most important thing is that he should be healthy like before, so that he can come and entertain us. It will be very difficult for him and it will take some time for him to get that batting fluency. But good that he has started training,” he said.

Rishabh Pant had a tragic car accident on December 30, 2022, which has kept him out of professional cricket. He is looking to make a comeback in IPL 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter has an excellent IPL record with 2838 runs in 98 matches. He averages 34.61 at a strike rate of 148. Delhi Capitals missed his middle overs batting last year and had finished second last in the points table.