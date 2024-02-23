Delhi Capitals seamer to miss first half of IPL 2024

The fast bowler also missed the latter part of BBL and the home ODI series against West Indies.

Delhi Capitals will be looking for an improved performance in IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals have suffered a massive blow before start of their IPL 2024 campaign. Fast bowler Jhye Richardson will be unavailable for the first half of the season as he continues his recovery from a side strain that had ruled him out of the latter half of the BBL and the home ODI series against West Indies.

Jhye Richardson was signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 5 crore. He was expected to be a substitute for Anrich Nortje, who has been out of action recently due to injuries. Nortje had recovered from a groin injury to play ten matches for Delhi Capitals in the 2023 before heading home for personal reasons.

- Pant will lead Delhi Capitals.

- Pant will play as a batter in the first half of the season.

- Nortje is fit.

- Jhye Richardson is unavailable for the initial part.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal revealed details about Anrich Nortje ahead of the season. "He's (Nortje) fit. Right now, he is bowing at 80% intensity. Next week, he will bowl at 100%. He's going to make his comeback in the IPL. He is going to join our camp and should be good to go for our first game," Jindal said.

Rishabh Pant will be Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2024

In a good news for the franchise, Rishabh Pant is set to lead Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024. Pant will play the first half of the season purely as a batter. In a chat with ESPN Cricinfo, Jindal revealed that he was confident about Pant starting the IPL, but it is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI.

"Rishabh is batting. He's running. He has started his wicketkeeping. He is likely to be fully fit for the IPL. I am expecting Rishabh to play IPL and he will lead from match one. First seven games we are going to play him only as a batter and depending on how his body reacts, we will take a call for the rest of the IPL," Jindal said.

Jindal also stated the role of Harry Brook and believed that he will be given the role of a finisher at No. 6. With a top-heavy batting lineup including David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Mitchell Marsh, Delhi Capitals struggled in the last season as they lacked finishers. They finished second last in the points table in IPL 2023.