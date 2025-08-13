News
mumbai-indians-recruit-mitchell-santner-produces-all-round-performance-in-the-hundred-to-keep-ipl-2026-retention-hopes-alive
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians Recruit Produces All-Round Performance in The Hundred To Keep IPL 2026 Retention Hopes Alive

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 13, 2025
2 min read

He took two wickets and scored 24 runs from 16 balls.

mumbai-indians-recruit-mitchell-santner-produces-all-round-performance-in-the-hundred-to-keep-ipl-2026-retention-hopes-alive

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner produced an all-round performance to help Northern Superchargers beat Southern Brave by three wickets during a match of The Hundred in Southampton on Wednesday.

Mitchell Santner keeps IPL 2026 retention hopes alive

This helped the Mumbai Indians (MI) player keep his retention hopes alive ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. In Wednesday’s match, Santner registered figures of 2/24 from 20 balls, and later scored 24 runs from 16 balls under pressure to help Norther Superchargers clinch a thrilling win.

Northern Superchargers won the toss and opted to field. Southern Brave were 26/3 after 24 balls, but James Coles (49*) and Laurie Evans (53) forged an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, Santner struck in the 81st delivery with the dismissal of Evans, who was caught by Zak Crawley at long-on.

Just three deliveries later, in the 84th, the 33-year-old spinner struck with the dismissal of Hilton Cartwright, who mistimed a pull shot before finding Jacob Duffy at short mid-wicket. Southern Brave posted 139/5 from 100 deliveries.

The Northern Superchargers found themselves in a spot of bother at 80/5 following Dan Lawrence’s dismissal in the 59th ball. However, Santner, who walked out to bat at No.7, made the difference for Northern Superchargers, who needed 60 runs to win from 41 deliveries.

ALSO READ:

The southpaw hit only one four and one six during his knock, but he kept rorating the strike with Graham Clar at the other end following the dismissal of Lawrence. Santner was dismissed in the 92nd ball, with Northern Superchargers’ score reading 130/6 and needed 10 runs from eight balls. In the final ball, Clark, facing Tymal Mills, sealed the match with a six over long-on.

Mitchell Santner’s IPL 2025 campaign

Mumbai Indians had acquired Mitchell Santner for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year. He played 13 matches this year, taking 10 wickets at an average and economy rate of 31.30 and 7.92 respectively. He also scored 40 runs during the season.

Cricket
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Mitchell Santner
Mumbai Indians
Northern Superchargers
Southern Brave
The Hundred
The Hundred 2025
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

