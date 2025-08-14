Forgotten Former KKR Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Stirring Performances in Leagues

He has been a regular in franchise cricket, playing all around the world.

Forgotten former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Chris Green has been in good form in franchise league cricket and is making a strong case for a bid in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

All matches (52) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – TBW – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – NEP – Fixtures Standings

The Australian has played only one match in the IPL, which came during the 2020 season for KKR, as he was bought for INR 20 lakhs in the auction. Since then, he has not been able to attract the attention of franchises for a bid in the IPL.

Chris Green Making a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction

Chris Green could be a player to watch in the IPL 2026 auction. His performances over the past year must have caught the attention of franchises. He is the kind of bowling all-rounder teams might want, someone who can bowl off spin and contribute useful runs lower down the order.

Green is currently playing for Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2025 and has been in good touch. He has bowled well and added valuable runs down the order so far.

Recently, he helped his team beat Manchester Originals by taking three wickets and scoring 19 runs, making him an important player for Welsh Fire this season.

The 31 year old still has plenty of franchise cricket to play before the auction and will be aiming to maintain his good form in the rest of The Hundred 2025 season and in upcoming leagues. If he continues to perform well for the rest of the year, he could be one of the targets in the auction.

ALSO READ:

Chris Green – Consistent Performer Across Franchise Leagues

Not only in The Hundred 2025, but Green has also been contributing and performing well in other leagues too. He has been a regular in franchise cricket, playing all around the world.

Prior to The Hundred, he played in the T20 Blast 2025, representing Lancashire, where he took 21 wickets in 14 matches with best figures of 4/34 and an economy of 7.37. With the bat, he scored 180 runs at a strike rate of 145.16 in 11 innings.

In the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024/25, the all-rounder represented Sydney Thunder and took 12 wickets in 11 matches with best figures of 3/13 and an economy of 7.34.

Earlier in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024, he played for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, where he took 10 wickets in 10 matches with best figures of 4/22 and an economy of 6.44, along with scoring 107 runs in seven innings.