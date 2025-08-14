News
Forgotten Former KKR Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Stirring Performances in Leagues
indian-premier-league-ipl

Forgotten Former KKR Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Stirring Performances in Leagues

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 14, 2025
2 min read

He has been a regular in franchise cricket, playing all around the world.

Forgotten Former KKR Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid With Stirring Performances in Leagues

Forgotten former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Chris Green has been in good form in franchise league cricket and is making a strong case for a bid in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

The Australian has played only one match in the IPL, which came during the 2020 season for KKR, as he was bought for INR 20 lakhs in the auction. Since then, he has not been able to attract the attention of franchises for a bid in the IPL.

Chris Green Making a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction

Chris Green could be a player to watch in the IPL 2026 auction. His performances over the past year must have caught the attention of franchises. He is the kind of bowling all-rounder teams might want, someone who can bowl off spin and contribute useful runs lower down the order.

Green is currently playing for Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2025 and has been in good touch. He has bowled well and added valuable runs down the order so far.

Recently, he helped his team beat Manchester Originals by taking three wickets and scoring 19 runs, making him an important player for Welsh Fire this season.

The 31 year old still has plenty of franchise cricket to play before the auction and will be aiming to maintain his good form in the rest of The Hundred 2025 season and in upcoming leagues. If he continues to perform well for the rest of the year, he could be one of the targets in the auction.

ALSO READ:

Chris Green – Consistent Performer Across Franchise Leagues

Not only in The Hundred 2025, but Green has also been contributing and performing well in other leagues too. He has been a regular in franchise cricket, playing all around the world.

Prior to The Hundred, he played in the T20 Blast 2025, representing Lancashire, where he took 21 wickets in 14 matches with best figures of 4/34 and an economy of 7.37. With the bat, he scored 180 runs at a strike rate of 145.16 in 11 innings.

In the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024/25, the all-rounder represented Sydney Thunder and took 12 wickets in 11 matches with best figures of 3/13 and an economy of 7.34.

Earlier in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024, he played for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, where he took 10 wickets in 10 matches with best figures of 4/22 and an economy of 6.44, along with scoring 107 runs in seven innings.

Chris Green
IPL 2026 Auction
Kolkata Knight Riders
The Hundred 2025
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

