"He should be in T20 WC team": Suresh Raina bats for the inclusion of this Indian star

The upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in June presents Team India with a golden chance to win their elusive ICC title after some close shaves over the last decade. The Indian team is expected to be minutely selected, taking in the best crop of players based on their recent international performances and their form in the upcoming IPL 2024.

Making a comeback in the new season is Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who has been sidelined for over a year after a terrible car accident. Last week, the India star delighted fans as he took to the nets at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Sporting a black T-shirt and shorts, he showcased his skills, confidently handling throwdowns.

During the net session, the 26-year-old executed some cover drives and his signature straight-down-the-ground hits, leaving onlookers with ample reasons to be optimistic.

Suresh Raina backs his reason

Already named as Delhi Capitals skipper for IPL 2024, Pant is not just aiming for a successful return to the league but also to international cricket, especially the 2024 T20 World Cup. The mega event is scheduled to take place from June 4 to 30 this year, hosted jointly by the West Indies and the United States.

Echoing on the same lines, former India cricketer Suresh Raina feels Pant's presence will bolster the team's batting immensely.

Raina told TimesofIndia.com in an interview, "Absolutely. He should be considered. He is a game-changer. He has done that in the past. He has been a great player in white-ball cricket. But his fitness would come into the picture. It depends on how fit KL Rahul will be by the time the World Cup arrives and his form will also matter. If Rishabh is fit, he should be in the World Cup team."

