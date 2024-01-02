2024 T20 World Cup: BCCI to monitor 30-40 players including Rohit, Kohli during IPL 2024

Considering the possibility of injuries or fitness issues during the IPL, the selection committee aims to have two players available for each slot to ensure a like-for-like replacement.

The selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar faces a challenging task in finalizing the T20 squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan as key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expressed their eagerness to participate in the World Cup scheduled for June. Both Rohit and Kohli have been absent from India's T20 lineup since the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against England in November 2022.

National selectors Shiv Sunder Das and Salil Ankola, currently in South Africa are expected to confer with chairman Ajit Agarkar during the second Test against the Proteas at Newlands. The trio is set to hold discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid, Test and ODI captain Rohit and star batter Kohli before finalizing the squad for the Afghanistan series.

Approximately 30 T20 specialists, including Indian and IPL stars, will be closely observed in preparation for the ICC event in the Caribbean and the United States. It remains uncertain whether Agarkar and his fellow selectors will include both Rohit and Kohli in the short series against Afghanistan, starting on January 11 or evaluate their form and fitness directly during the IPL.

India to miss the services of two key players during Afghanistan T20 series

Despite expressing a strong desire to participate in the T20 World Cup, Rohit and Kohli may be limited in their participation, especially with the England Tests commencing in Hyderabad on January 25. Even if selected, it is unlikely that they would play more than a couple of matches.

“Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya aren't fit. The Afghanistan series won't tell you anything. Everything will be decided on the basis of the first month of IPL,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

ALSO READ: "Moye Moye": Yuzvendra Chahal trolls RCB bowling lineup for IPL 2024

Considering the possibility of injuries or fitness issues during the IPL, the selection committee aims to have two players available for each slot to ensure a like-for-like replacement. The only exception is Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, whose ready replacement may not be readily available.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.