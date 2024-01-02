"Moye Moye": Yuzvendra Chahal trolls RCB bowling lineup for IPL 2024

Chahal's move from RCB to Rajasthan remains a source of bewilderment for many and there are reports of strained relations between the two.

Yuzvendra Chahal's move from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) remains a source of bewilderment for many and there are reports of strained relations between the two. Chahal, not retained by RCB after the 2021 season, went on to secure the Purple Cap in his inaugural season with Rajasthan in 2022.

However, Chahal's international career has experienced a gradual decline since his departure from RCB. The three-time IPL finalists have faced challenges lately, including an IPL mini-auction to forget last month.

RCB undertook the daunting task of rebuilding their entire bowling lineup, releasing Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Josh Hazlewood. Complicating matters, they operated under budget constraints after acquiring Cameron Green from the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an off-season trade.

Yuzvendra Chahal trolls RCB bowling lineup for IPL 2024

Spending ₹11.50 crore on Alzarri Joseph, RCB also secured Lockie Ferguson at his base price during the final stages of the auction. Their spin attack now relies on Karn Sharma and Mayank Dagar, the latter acquired through a trade deal with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in exchange for Shahbaz Ahmed.

Chahal has been visible in gaming streams, often playing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) with fellow gamers. In a recent gaming session, a teammate queried him about the revamped RCB bowling attack post-auction.

The bowler responded succinctly with a term, 'Moye moye,' derived from a Serbian song and widely used in online memes, indicating a sense of melancholy or dissatisfaction.

