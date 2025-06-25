News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
india under 19 team
news

Tailenders become Nightmare! No.9 Batter Smashes 52-Ball Century to Take India U19 Past 400 in 50-over Match

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 25, 2025
3 min read

India Under 19 registered a 231-run victory as a result

india under 19 team

No matter the format or the strength of the teams involved in a match, it is expected that a team’s scorecard while batting reads in descending order – the best batters to score more or at least the middle-order take the scoring responsibility.

However, the Indian Under 19 side saw a dramatic increase in scores from the top to bottom on Tuesday during their 50-over warm-up match against England’s emerging side Young Lions in Loughborough.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

India U19 top-order crumbles against England’s Young Lions, but tailenders flourish

The team led by Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings batting sensation Ayush Mhatre, saw their top-order whittle away while their tailenders came to their rescue in spectacular fashion.

It wasn’t just a rescue act such as adding a few runs at the end to take them to a respectable total, but building a score of 400-plus from the scratch all on their own.

ALSO READ:

After being reduced to 91/5 by the 13th over, India U19 climbed to post 442/9 by the end of 50 overs. The beginning of the drama was the collapse of top-order with Mhatre’s wicket for one run followed by the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Maulyarajsinh Chavda (23) and Vihaan Malhotra (39) managed to steady the ship but pacer Manny Lumsden’s double burst sent them back and India were half a side down soon enough.

The off-spinner duo of Rahul Kumar (73) and Kanishk Chouhan (79) then not only put the visitors in a safe position with a 140-run partnership within 112 balls, but laid the foundation for a big total when Chouhan was out in the 31st over.

RS Ambrish, Harvansh Pangalia put England U19 to sword

Then Tamil Nadu left-hander RS Ambirsh (72), along with Saurashtra keeper-batter Harvansh Pangalia unleashed hellfire on the England attack with a 128-run partnership in just 64 balls. Ambrish slammed six boundaries and four sixes in his 47-ball innings while Pangalia scored a stunning 103 not out in just 52 balls which was studded with nine sixes and eight boundaries.

By the time Ambrish was dismissed in the 47th over, India were at 379 runs and everyone except England wicket-keeper Seth Essenhigh had tried their hand at bowling in an attempt to stop the duo.

Trying to chase down 443 proved to be too much of a task for the hosts as they were bundled out for 211 runs. Except for captain Will Bennison’s 103 off 105 balls, none of the England batters crossed 30. India used nine bowlers in total as medium pacer Deepesh Devendran 3-33 was the pick of them.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Mhatre
India U-19 Tour of England
India U19
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Australia Set to Tour New Zealand in Build-up to T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule Revealed

Australia Set to Tour New Zealand in Build-up to T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule Revealed

5:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Michael Clarke Impressed With THIS Ambidextrous Bowler Who Has Picked Equal Wickets With Both Hands in Bengal Pro T20 League

Michael Clarke Impressed With THIS Ambidextrous Bowler Who Has Picked Equal Wickets With Both Hands in Bengal Pro T20 League 

The 25-year old has bagged six wickets in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League.
5:03 pm
Amogh Bodas

‘Just Wanted to…’- Shubman Gill Reveals Why He Didn’t Bowl Jasprit Bumrah in the Final Overs After Headingley Loss

Jasprit Bumrah did not bowl with the new ball during England's run chase against India in the first Test on Tuesday.
4:33 pm
Vishnu PN
Rajasthan Royals Star Nitish Rana to Switch Back to Delhi From Uttar Pradesh After A Dismal Domestic Season 2024-25

Rajasthan Royals Star to Switch Back to Delhi From Uttar Pradesh After A Dismal Domestic Season 2024-25

He also managed to score just 217 runs in the IPL 2025.
4:23 pm
Sreejita Sen
Shardul Thakur could be dropped for the 2nd ENG vs IND Test after a lackluster performance at Headingley.

Gautam Gambhir Urged To Drop Shardul Thakur For This Player in The 2nd ENG vs IND Test

He scored only five runs and picked two wickets at Headingley.
4:18 pm
Sandip Pawar
‘Don’t Have Him’ – Former India Coach Gives Big Warning on Playing Jasprit Bumrah for Remainder of ENG vs IND Test Series

‘Don’t Have Him’ – Former India Coach Gives Big Warning on Playing Jasprit Bumrah for Remainder of ENG vs IND Test Series

4:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.