News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Test Captain Temba Bavuma Named in South Africa A Squad For India A Series
news

Test Captain Temba Bavuma Named in South Africa A Squad For India A Series

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: October 16, 2025
2 min read

The South African Test skipper is set to make a comeback post injury.

Test Captain Temba Bavuma Named in South Africa A Squad For India A Series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named their squads for the IND-A vs SA-A series, which will commence later this month. The Proteas are scheduled to play a bilateral series in India starting November, and this tour will act as preparation for both the sides. Protea Test skipper Temba Bavuma is named in the 16-member squad for the multi-day format, and will join the team for the second game.

The 35-year-old was ruled out of their recent Test match series against Pakistan, due to a calf strain which he developed on the white-ball tour to England. It had come to notice that Bavuma needed six to eight weeks of recover, and is now expected to take the field against India A.

ALSO READ:

Temba Bavuma Set To Lead South Africa Against India

The World Test Championship (WTC) winning captain is set to make a comeback in the series against India. The Proteas will play two Tests against India, after which they will also feature in three ODIs and five T20Is. Having said that, Bavuma is included in the South Africa A squad for the second unofficial Test, in order to prepare for the India series.

More to follow…

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.