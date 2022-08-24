The 6ixty 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where to watch The 6ixty 2022, Live Streaming, Format, Rules, Squads, Schedule, Fixtures and Venues

Everything you need to know about the first edition of The 6ixty, a T10 cricket tournament organised by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 6ixty 2022 men’s competition will be played from August 25 to 28.

The first edition of The Men’s 6ixty, a T10 competition preceding the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to get underway on Thursday, August 25.

The competition will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts, featuring six teams: Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors , Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Here’s everything you need to know about the competition:

The 6ixty: Rules

Each batting team will have six wickets, rather than the conventional ten

Teams will bowl five consecutive overs from one end, before switching to the other for the remaining five, rather than switching ends after each over

Batting teams can 'unlock' a floating third powerplay over by hitting two sixes in the initial two-over powerplay

A fielder will be removed if the team fails to complete its 10 overs in the allotted 45 minutes

Fans will be able to vote for a 'mystery free hit' via an app or website

The 6ixty tournament format

Each team will play three matches in the first round and the top-four will make it to the semi-finals on August 28, with the final too, to be played on the same day.

The 6ixty squads

Barbados Royals

Jason Holder, Ober McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr., Oshane Thomas, Rahkeem Cornwall, Harry Tector, Devon Thomas, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Corbin Bosch, Nyeem Young, Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simmonds.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Rovman Powell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Mohammad Amir, Shamarh Brooks, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua James.

St. Lucia Kings

Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, McKenney Clarke, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Roshon Primus, Ravendra Persaud, Jesse Bootan.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Tim Seifert, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Terrence Hinds, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Qasim Akram, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Dewald Brevis, Izharulhaq Naveed, Joshua da Silva, Jon-Riss Jaggesar, Keacy Carty, Kelvin Pittman, Jaden Carmichael.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, John Campbell, Shermon Lewis, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair.

The 6ixty schedule: Complete list of fixtures for The Men’s 6ixty 2022

(All times in IST)

August 25, Thursday

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Kings, 7:30 pm

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs, 10:00 pm

Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders, 3.00 am

August 26, Friday

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Kings, 7:30 pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders, 10:00 pm

Barbados Royals v Jamaica Tallawahs, 3.00 am

August 27, Saturday

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Kings, 7:30 pm

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors, 10:00 pm

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders, 3.00 am

August 28, Saturday

1st semi-final, 7:30 pm

2nd semi-final, 10:00 pm

The Final, 3.00 am

The 6ixty 2022 Live streaming details: Where to watch 6IXTY 2022 in India?

The 6ixty 2022 will not be televised in India. Fans can watch all the action for the men’s and women’s competition on the FanCode website and app for a tour pass worth INR 39.



