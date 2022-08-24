LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women, Match 16, The Hundred Women's 2022

Get LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the The Hundred Women's match between London Spirit and Welsh Fire.

LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match Preview

The London Spirit Women will lock horns against the Welsh Fire Women in Match 16 of the Hundred Women 2022.

Both the teams are yet to open their account in this tournament.

London Spirit lost three out of three games they have played in this tournament so far. They will be desperate for a win and it will be easier for them to get one against Welsh Fire who are yet to win a game. In addition, they will be playing at home and will be hoping to get their campaign up and running from here. The Spirit won against Welsh Fire last year in a one-sided contest and will be looking to make two wins in a row over the Cardiff franchise.

On the other hand, Welsh Fire once again fell short with the bat, after a brilliant bowling effort to restrict Southern Brave on a low score in the last game. They lost their third consecutive game and as a result are placed at the bottom of the table. The departure of Hayley Matthews will make it even harder to recover from this stage. Welsh Fire never won against London Spirit and will be looking for a better batting performance to register their first win of the season.

LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: London Spirit Women vs Welsh Fire Women, Match 16, The Hundred Women 2022

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Date and Time: 24th August 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord’s Cricket ground has been a balanced one for both batters and bowlers. There has been only one Men’s game played at this venue this summer. Batters found it difficult to chase the ground mostly. The par total on this ground should be around 145. The team winning the toss will be batting first.

LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match Prediction

Both the sides have lost all three games of their campaign so far. London Spirit will be playing their first game at home and should start this game as favorites.

Predicted LNS-W vs WEF-W Playing XI

London Spirit Women : Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Scrivens, Amelia Kerr, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Alice Manoaghan, Charlotte Dean (c), Natasha Wraith, Freya Davies, Megan Schutt.

Welsh Fire Women : Tammy Beaumont (c), Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Katie George, Hanah Baker, Sarah Bryce (wk), Lauren Filer, Alex Hartley, Claire Nicholas.

Top Captaincy Choices for LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr has been one of the best all-rounders in the world. She has been the best player in all three games for London Spirit so far. The kiwi superstar has earned the highest fantasy points among all the players between these two sides. She is a must as captain in one of your teams.

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is arguably the best batter of the world in this format so far. She is currently the highest scorer for her side with a highest score of 97 in the very first game. There should not be a second thought on keeping her captain in one of your teams.

Tammy Beaumont: Tammy Beaumont is currently the second highest scorer for Welsh Fire. With Hayley Matthews leaving for home, captain Beaumont will come into this game with much more responsibilities. She will open the innings and is advisable to keep her in one of your XIs as captain.

Budget Picks for LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match

Danielle Gibson (8.5 Credits): The star all-rounder was player of the game last year when these two played each other. Gibson took 2 for 10 and scored 34 off 19 with the bat. She will cost only 8.5 CR, making her the best budget picks for this game.

Differential Pick for LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match

Rachael Haynes: The star Australian batter has been poor in the tournament so far. With Hayley Matthews going back to home for CPL, Haynes might have even more responsibilities now and that is the reason she is the best differential pick for this match. A star batter like her will not stay quiet for long.

Charlie Dean: London Spirit skipper has been quiet with the ball this season so far. The off-spinner was one of the best bowlers in the domestic T20 tournament. It is advisable to keep her in your XI considering the conditions and dimensions of Lord’s Cricket ground, which makes her one of the best differential picks for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match

If LNS-W Bats First: C - Beth Mooney, VC - Annabel Sutherland

If WEF-W Bats First: C - Claire Nicholas, VC - Danielle Gibson

Mega League Team for LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match

If LNS-W Bats First: C - Rachael Haynes, VC - Charlie Dean

If WEF-W Bats First: C - Amelia Kerr, VC - Tammy Beaumont

Which Contests to Join for LNS-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.