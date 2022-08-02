The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch The Hundred Live in India and in the UK, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

Featuring a month of action in the 100-ball format, The Hundred men's tournament returns to the English shores.

After a successful first edition, The Hundred returns to the English summer, promising to be even better and grander competition than it was in the year 2021. The Hundred men's tournament starts off on August 3 and runs till September 3 in a month-long action package for the fans.

The eight-team competition will witness defending champions Southern Brave battling it out against last year's runners-up Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire, London Spirit, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals for supremacy.

The tournament follows the same format as last year, with each team playing the other once apart from one return clash against the closest regional rivals during the league stage. The team finishing at the top of the points table will earn a direct bye to the tournament final, while those placed second and third will face off for a berth in the summit clash.

The Hundred Men's Competition 2022: Complete schedule - Date, Time, Venue

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Aug 3 Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Southampton 11:30 PM Aug 4 Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit The Oval 11:00 PM Aug 5 Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Manchester 11:00 PM Aug 6 Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Trent Bridge 7:00 PM Aug 7 Welsh Fire vs Oval Invicibles Cardiff 6:30 PM Aug 8 London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Lord's 11:00 PM Aug 9 Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Headingley 11:00 PM Aug 10 Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Edgbaston 11:00 PM Aug 11 Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers The Oval 7:30 PM Aug 12 Southern Brave vs London Spirit Southampton 11:00 PM Aug 13 Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets Manchester 7:00 PM Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix Cardiff 10:30 PM Aug 14 Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Headingley 7:00 PM Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave The Oval 10:30 PM Aug 15 Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Edgbaston 11:00 PM Aug 16 Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire Manchester 11:00 PM Aug 17 Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Trent Bridge 11:30 PM Aug 18 Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Southampton 11:30 PM Aug 19 Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Edgbaston 11:30 PM Aug 20 Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Trent Bridge 11:30 PM Aug 21 Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Headingley 11:30 PM Aug 22 Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Cardiff 11:00 PM Aug 23 Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix The Oval 11:00 PM Aug 24 London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Lord's 11:00 PM Aug 25 Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Southampton 11:30 PM Aug 26 Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers Cardiff 11:30 PM Aug 27 London Spirit vs Oval Invicibles Lord's 11:30 PM Aug 28 Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Edgbaston 11:30 PM Aug 29 Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Trent Bridge 11:30 PM Aug 30 London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix Lord's 11:00 PM Aug 31 Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Headingley 7:30 PM Manchester Originals vs Oval Invicibles Manchester 11:00 PM Sep 2 Eliminator Southampton 11:00 PM Sep 3 Final Lord's 11:00 PM

When and Where to watch The Hundred Men's Competion 2022 LIVE on TV?

There will be no live telecast for the Hundred Men's tournament in India. But UK-based viewers can enjoy the experience on Sky Sports.

The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 Live Streaming details

The second edition of the Hundred Men's competition will be streamed live in India on the Fancode app. Sky Sports will be offering the streaming option for UK viewers via its Tik Tok channel.

The Hundred men's 2022: The Hundred complete squad lists

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer, Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, James Vince, Ross Whiteley, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Jake Lintott, Tim David, Joe Weatherley, Daniel Moriarty, Rehan Ahmed

Trent Rockets

Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Samit Patel, Sam Cook, Ian Cockbain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Welsh Fire

Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Matt Critchley

Northern Superchargers

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright

Oval Invincibles

Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning

London Spirit

Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Riley Meredith, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaasen, Calvin Harrison, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dan Worrall, Sean Abbott

Birmingham Phoenix

Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes, Jack Leach, Matthew Wade, Olly Stone, Kane Richardson, Matthew Fisher, Graeme van Buuren