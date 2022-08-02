The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch The Hundred Live in India and in the UK, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time
Featuring a month of action in the 100-ball format, The Hundred men's tournament returns to the English shores.
After a successful first edition, The Hundred returns to the English summer, promising to be even better and grander competition than it was in the year 2021. The Hundred men's tournament starts off on August 3 and runs till September 3 in a month-long action package for the fans.
The eight-team competition will witness defending champions Southern Brave battling it out against last year's runners-up Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire, London Spirit, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals for supremacy.
The tournament follows the same format as last year, with each team playing the other once apart from one return clash against the closest regional rivals during the league stage. The team finishing at the top of the points table will earn a direct bye to the tournament final, while those placed second and third will face off for a berth in the summit clash.
The Hundred Men's Competition 2022: Complete schedule - Date, Time, Venue
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Aug 3
|Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire
|Southampton
|11:30 PM
|Aug 4
|Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit
|The Oval
|11:00 PM
|Aug 5
|Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers
|Manchester
|11:00 PM
|Aug 6
|Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix
|Trent Bridge
|7:00 PM
|Aug 7
|Welsh Fire vs Oval Invicibles
|Cardiff
|6:30 PM
|Aug 8
|London Spirit vs Manchester Originals
|Lord's
|11:00 PM
|Aug 9
|Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets
|Headingley
|11:00 PM
|Aug 10
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave
|Edgbaston
|11:00 PM
|Aug 11
|Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers
|The Oval
|7:30 PM
|Aug 12
|Southern Brave vs London Spirit
|Southampton
|11:00 PM
|Aug 13
|Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets
|Manchester
|7:00 PM
|Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix
|Cardiff
|10:30 PM
|Aug 14
|Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit
|Headingley
|7:00 PM
|Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave
|The Oval
|10:30 PM
|Aug 15
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets
|Edgbaston
|11:00 PM
|Aug 16
|Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire
|Manchester
|11:00 PM
|Aug 17
|Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles
|Trent Bridge
|11:30 PM
|Aug 18
|Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals
|Southampton
|11:30 PM
|Aug 19
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers
|Edgbaston
|11:30 PM
|Aug 20
|Trent Rockets vs London Spirit
|Trent Bridge
|11:30 PM
|Aug 21
|Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals
|Headingley
|11:30 PM
|Aug 22
|Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave
|Cardiff
|11:00 PM
|Aug 23
|Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix
|The Oval
|11:00 PM
|Aug 24
|London Spirit vs Welsh Fire
|Lord's
|11:00 PM
|Aug 25
|Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets
|Southampton
|11:30 PM
|Aug 26
|Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers
|Cardiff
|11:30 PM
|Aug 27
|London Spirit vs Oval Invicibles
|Lord's
|11:30 PM
|Aug 28
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals
|Edgbaston
|11:30 PM
|Aug 29
|Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire
|Trent Bridge
|11:30 PM
|Aug 30
|London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix
|Lord's
|11:00 PM
|Aug 31
|Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave
|Headingley
|7:30 PM
|Manchester Originals vs Oval Invicibles
|Manchester
|11:00 PM
|Sep 2
|Eliminator
|Southampton
|11:00 PM
|Sep 3
|Final
|Lord's
|11:00 PM
When and Where to watch The Hundred Men's Competion 2022 LIVE on TV?
There will be no live telecast for the Hundred Men's tournament in India. But UK-based viewers can enjoy the experience on Sky Sports.
The Hundred Men's Competition 2022 Live Streaming details
The second edition of the Hundred Men's competition will be streamed live in India on the Fancode app. Sky Sports will be offering the streaming option for UK viewers via its Tik Tok channel.
The Hundred men's 2022: The Hundred complete squad lists
Southern Brave
Jofra Archer, Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, James Vince, Ross Whiteley, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Jake Lintott, Tim David, Joe Weatherley, Daniel Moriarty, Rehan Ahmed
Trent Rockets
Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Samit Patel, Sam Cook, Ian Cockbain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Welsh Fire
Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Matt Critchley
Northern Superchargers
Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright
Oval Invincibles
Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning
London Spirit
Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Riley Meredith, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood
Manchester Originals
Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaasen, Calvin Harrison, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dan Worrall, Sean Abbott
Birmingham Phoenix
Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes, Jack Leach, Matthew Wade, Olly Stone, Kane Richardson, Matthew Fisher, Graeme van Buuren