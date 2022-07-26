Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming Details For Cricket Event: When and Where to Watch CWG 2022 LIVE on TV in India, Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Venues and All you need to know

Cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games via a women's T20I event due to be held between July 29 to August 7.

Top 8 T20I teams will contest for the gold medal supremacy in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games after 24 years with a women's T20I competition hosted by Birmingham. The tournament is expected to raise the growing profile and standing of women's cricket in the sporting world, bringing the best of the shortest format to the fore in the female game and inspiring the next generation of players.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule

The women's T20 tournament for the CWG gold will kick off July 29 and conclude with the final on August 7.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Which teams have qualified?

8 teams will contest the tournament.

The top 6 T20I teams in the world as on April 1, 2021 made the cut for the CWG games directly alongside hosts England, as per the qualification criteria set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This meant that India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan qualified on the basis of rankings with England.

To determine a qualifying side from the Caribbean, the ICC decided that the winner of the regional qualifier organised by Cricket West Indies (CWI) will earn a ticket to Birmingham. But with the tournament getting postponed indefinitely due to Covid in August 2021, the governing body gave the nod to Barbados, who had won the tournament the previous year.

The final qualifying team was identified through a global qualifier in January 2022, where Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in the final to seal the final spot available to contest for the gold medal in England.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Groups and Format

Powerhouses Australia and India lead the pack in Group A where Pakistan and Barbados will battle to try and make their presence felt.

In Group B, hosts England are joined by New Zealand and South Africa, while final qualifiers Sri Lanka strive to give them a hard time.

Each team will face off its group rivals once. Top 2 teams in respective groups at the end of the group stage will qualify for the tournament semifinals.

Winners of the two semifinals will play the final for the gold medal. The loser of the final will be awarded the silver medal.

Losing semifinalists will clash for the bronze medal.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Fixtures, Dates and Timings

Date Match Timing IST July 29 Australia vs India 4:30 PM Barbados vs Pakistan 11:30 PM July 30 New Zealand vs South Africa 4:30 PM England vs Sri Lanka 11:30 PM July 31 India vs Pakistan 4:30 PM Australia vs Barbados 11:30 pm Aug 2 England vs South Africa 4:30 PM New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 11:30 PM Aug 3 Australia vs Pakistan 4:30 PM India vs Barbados 11:30 PM Aug 4 South Africa vs Sri Lanka 4:30 PM England vs New Zealand 11:30 PM Aug 6 First Semifinal 4:30 PM Second Semifinal 11:30 PM Aug 7 3rd Place Playoff 3:30 PM Final 10:30 PM

Commonwealth Games 2022: Venue

The famous Test match venue in Edgbaston, which plays home to Warwickshire County Cricket Club in England, will host the entire 16-match tournament.

Where To Watch 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Streaming

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of SONY Network, is going to bring the live streaming for the 2022 Commonwealth Games to the fans in India.

Where to Watch 2022 Commonwealth Games Live on TV?

Sony Sports Network has acquired the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in India. Fans can tune in to watch their favourite matches on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Complete Squad Lists

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Barbados: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shai Carrington, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Trishan Holder, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan

England: Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Claudia Green, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani

South Africa: Suné Luus (c), Chloé Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt