The Hundred Women's Competition 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Live in India and in the UK, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

The Hundred women's 2022 kicks off on August 11 and runs until September 3 across UK.

The tournament features 34 matches played across three weeks by eight sides based in different regions in England.

The Hundred returns to English shores, unlocking a package of entertainment for women's cricket fans in UK and the rest of the world.

After the celebrations and frenzy around the first-ever women's T20I competition held at the Commonwealth Games, cricket lovers in England will get to witness the second edition of The Hundred women's tournament.

The eight-team competition runs from August 11 to September 3, featuring 26 matches played across the country. Inaugural champions Oval Invincibles will battle it out to defend their crown from last year's runners-up Southern Brave, with Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Welsh Fire, Northern Superchargers, Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals also part of the tussle for glory.

In a rejigged format, all teams will play six other sides during the league. The team that finishes at the top of the points table will earn direct entry to the final, while those placed second and third will lock horns to also enter the summit clash.

The Hundred Women's Competition 2022: Complete schedule - Date, Time, Venue

Date Matches Venue Time (IST) Aug 11 Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers The Oval 11:00 PM Aug 12 Southern Brave vs London Spirit Southampton 7:30 PM Aug 13 Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets Manchester 3:30 PM Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix Cardiff 7:00 PM Aug 14 Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Headingley 3:30 PM Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave The Oval 7:00 PM Aug 15 Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Edgbaston 7:30 PM Aug 16 Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire Manchester 7:30 PM Aug 17 Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Trent Bridge 8:00 PM Aug 18 Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Southampton 8:00 PM Aug 19 Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Edgbaston 8:00 PM Aug 20 Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Trent Bridge 8:00 PM Aug 21 Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Headingley 8:00 PM Aug 22 Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Cardiff 7:30 PM Aug 23 Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix The Oval 7:30 PM Aug 24 London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Lord's 7:30 PM Aug 25 Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Southampton 8:00 PM Aug 26 Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers Cardiff 8:00 PM Aug 27 London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Lord's 8:00 PM Aug 28 Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Edgbaston 8:00 PM Aug 29 Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Trent Bridge 8:00 PM Aug 30 London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix Lord's 8:00 PM Aug 31 Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Headingley 4:00 PM Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles Manchester 7:30 PM Sept 2 Eliminator Southampton 7:30 PM Sept 3 FINAL Lord's 7:30 PM

When and Where to watch The Hundred Women's Competition 2022 LIVE on TV?

There will be no live telecast for the tournament in India. However, fans based in the UK can enjoy The Hundred 2022 on Sky Sports.

The Hundred Women's Competition 2022 Live Streaming details

Fancode will provide digital streaming for the second edition of The Hundred women's tournament in India. Fans in UK can follow the competition on Sky Sports' TiK Tok channel.

The Hundred Women's 2022: The Hundred complete squad lists

London Spirit: Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, Sophie Luff, Amara Carr, Freya Davies, Naomi Dattani, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Chloe Brewer, Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens, Jess Kerr, Natasha Wraith, Nancy Harman, Grace Ballinger

Birmingham Phoenix: Sophie Molineux, Sterre Kalis, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Ellyse Perry, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Davina Perrin

Northern Superchargers: Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Jemimah Rodrigues, Liz Russell, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Heather Graham, Bethany Harmer, Rachel Slater

Manchester Originals: Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell, Phoebe Graham, Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Lea Tahuhu, Mahika Gaur

Oval Invincibles: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Suzie Bates, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kirstie White

Southern Brave: Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt, Jo Gardner, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Molly Strano

Trent Rockets: Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Bryony Smith, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis, Elyse Villani, Ella Claridge, Emma Marlow

Welsh Fire: Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Alex Hartley, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Claire Nicholas, Nicola Carey