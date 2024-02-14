'This guy is a joke' - Ollie Robinson comments on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah picked up nine wickets in the second Test, which dismantled England's batting order.

In India, Test cricket mostly revolves around spin bowling. But the way Jasprit Bumrah has bowled in the first two Tests of the ongoing Test series against England, it is clear that fast bowlers can have their say too. But you need to have exceptional skills like Bumrah has, to make it work on these tracks.

England seamer Ollie Robinson recently lauded Jasprit Bumrah in his column for Wisden.com. He especially mentions the yorker bowled to Ollie Pope which dismantled his stumps. Robinson says, "The way he got Popey out, I was like, ‘Oh my, this guy’s a joke.’ And then he got Foakesy out with a slower ball and I’m like, Oh my goodness, can this guy get any better?”

"You watch him and you think, Wow, he’s good. And then there’s something else where you think. He’s amazing, can he do anything more? Jasprit Bumrah has been crazy good. I must have said. This bloke’s the best bowler in the world, ten times in Vizag," Robinson further added in his column.

‘We’re always striving to put on a performance like that in these conditions’ - Ollie Robinson

Robinson further said that he and James Anderson spoke about Bumrah’s bowling after the last game. He says, "Me and Jimmy were speaking about it and after the last game – to watch him ply his trade in India is really special because we’re always striving to put on a performance like that in these conditions. He’s really special to watch. Credit to Jasprit – he’s extraordinary. He’s definitely given me food for thought in the way that he bowls over here."

Jasprit Bumrah picked up 9 wickets in the second Test at Vizag and was adjudged Man of the Match. He is also the highest wicket-taker of the series so far with 15 wickets in 2 Tests at a staggering average of 10.66. With brilliant individual contributions from Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal, India levelled the series 1-1 at Vizag. The next Test will be played at Rajkot from February 15-19.