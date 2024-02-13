"KL is not there...": Kuldeep Yadav drops a big hint on India's possible new Test debutant

His chances look even more hopeful, given the poor form of an Indian star.

The India vs England 3rd Test is a couple of days away and the possible permutations and combinations are underway regarding the final playing XI. With KL Rahul set to miss out on the upcoming Rajkot Test due to injury concerns, India will need to replace him with a batter.

India has thus given a maiden call-up to domestic talent Dhruv Jurel, who is now being predicted to be India's latest debutant. His chances look even more hopeful, given the poor form of wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat.

Echoing on the same lines, Kuldeep Yadav dropped hints at the pre-match conference, saying, "KL is not there. Of course it is a good and deserving chance. The young players have done really well in domestic cricket and now it's their time to show what they can do."

India selectors forced to look for alternatives

The Indian selectors were forced to look beyond KS Bharat after a string of failures. Bharat has taken on the role of India's primary wicketkeeper in the longest format since Rishabh Pant's injury, but could not capitalize on his opportunities. Despite featuring in 7 Test matches, the 30-year-old has failed to notch a single half-century, managing only 221 runs at an average of 20.09.

In contrast, Jurel has been making waves in the domestic circuit with his consistent performances. The young player amassed an impressive tally of 790 runs in 15 matches, including a remarkable innings of 249 in first-class cricket last season.

Jurel was also actively involved in India's training session on earlier today (February 13), participating in wicketkeeping and catching drills. He was seen honing his catching skills alongside a newly formed slip cordon comprising Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, and Sarfaraz Khan.

