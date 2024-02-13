India star to play in domestic tournament after strict warning from BCCI for shifting into 'IPL mode'

The decision comes after the Indian Board issued a strong warning, mandating all cricketers to participate in domestic games unless injured.

In a recent development, it has been now known that a star India cricketer has decided to play in a domestic tournament, Dainik Bhaskar has confirmed. The decision comes after the Indian Board (BCCI) issued a strong warning, mandating all cricketers to participate in domestic games unless injured.

Ishan Kishan was on a self-hiatus since the South Africa tour. After missing games in the Rainbow Nation, he remained out of selection for the ongoing IND vs ENG Tests. In his absence, young talent Dhruv Jurel earned his maiden call-up.

Ishan had refrained from playing any domestic games thus far and was out of action since last year November. The left-handed batter chose not to play in the Ranji Trophy like his peers, instead opting to practice in Baroda with the Pandya brothers.

However, with the new BCCI mandate, Ishan Kishan has decided to turn up at the DY Patil Tournament in Mumbai ahead of the IPL 2024.

BCCI is not happy with players shifting into 'IPL mode'

Recent reports suggest that the BCCI is unhappy with players transitioning into 'IPL mode'. As a result, they have directed centrally contracted players, with the exception of those involved in the national team or sidelined due to injury, to participate in the Ranji Trophy.

"In the next few days, all the players will be communicated by the BCCI to play for their state team in the Ranji Trophy, as long as they are not on national duty, with only those who are unfit and recovering at the NCA being granted an exemption. The Board isn't too happy with certain players already in IPL mode from January," a TOI source report read.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has also clarified that Ishan Kishan needs to play some domestic cricket in order to return to the national side.

