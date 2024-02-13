'Play on his ego a bit more' - David Lloyd calls this Indian batter the biggest threat to England in the series

Lloyd wants England to think outside the box while bowling to the young Indian batter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the standout performer for India with the bat in this series.

Former England cricketer and commentator David Lloyd considers Yashasvi Jaiswal as the biggest threat for England in the ongoing series against India. Jaiswal played a match-winning knock of 209 in Vizag which proved to be the difference in the end.

David Lloyd, also known as Bumble, wants England to think outside the box and play on Jaiswal’s ego. He says, “Jaiswal is a dasher all right but he doesn't have an obvious weakness. So, I would be thinking slightly outside the box and rather than bowling the left-arm spinner against him with the new ball, I would be tempted to persevere with the off-spinner, placing temptation in the deep. I would like to see England play on Jaiswal's ego bit more.”

"Shubman Gill stepped up in the second Test and the Indian batters are all well capable of getting massive scores. The one England have had the most problems with so far is Yashasvi Jaiswal and their challenge therefore is to try to work out a plan to dismiss the series' leading run scorer," he added in his column for the Daily Mail.

‘We all know this team under Ben Stokes are going to be aggressive’: David Lloyd

Bumble also stated that one of England’s top six has to get a massive hundred. "Such ridiculously high totals at Rajkot suggest there is little difference whether you bat first or second, and in old money this would be a long, drawn-out match. However, there's been a mind shift from England of course and we all know this team under Ben Stokes are going to be aggressive,” he said.

Lloyd further adds, “It seems to be a venue where you can really give it a tonk. "One of England's top six has to get a massive hundred. If that happens, the team get 400. Scores of 250-270 are no good. Forget pleasant 50s and cameos of 20 and 30."

Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently the highest run-getter in the series with 321 runs at an average of 80.25. With several batters in the middle order injured or unavailable, the onus will be on India’s top three to deliver and get a big score. The 5-match series in interestingly poised at 1-1 with the next Test to be played at Rajkot from February 15-19.