Tamil Nadu Premier League Live Streaming Details and Where to Watch TNPL LIVE on TV: Teams, Squads, Schedule, Date, Time and All You Need To Know

The TNPL Live piece for all things you need to know about the latest edition of Tamil Nadu's premier domestic T20 competition, spanning June 12 to July 12.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is set to take centre stage. The TNPL presents Tamil Nadu's young and upcoming talent a great opportunity to showcase their mettle and promise while potentially earning high honours with the senior domestic state side.

The TNPL live streaming detail piece provides all insights into the tournament that has enriched Tamil Nadu's limited-overs playing depth and helped them dominate the white-ball section of India's senior domestic structure.

Fans can expect to learn valuable details of where they watch the state-based T20 competition on TV and streaming sites via the TNPL live streaming piece. Also provided below will be the dates and venues for the league stage and the knock-outs phase of the eight-team tournament.

TNPL Live: Dates, Venues and Timings for TNPL

DATE MATCH VENUE TIME June 12, 2023 Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore 7:00 PM June 13, 2023 Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore 7:00 PM June 14, 2023 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore 3:00 PM June 14, 2023 Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore 7:00 PM June 15, 2023 Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore 7:00 PM June 16, 2023 Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore 7:00 PM June 18, 2023 Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy NPR College Ground, Dindigul 3:00 PM June 18, 2023 Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers NPR College Ground, Dindigul 7:00 PM June 19, 2023 Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies NPR College Ground, Dindigul 7:00 PM June 20, 2023 Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans NPR College Ground, Dindigul 7:00 PM June 21, 2023 Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons NPR College Ground, Dindigul 3:00 PM June 21, 2023 Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings NPR College Ground, Dindigul 7:00 PM June 22, 2023 Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans NPR College Ground, Dindigul 7:00 PM June 24, 2023 Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies SCF Cricket Ground, Salem 3:00 PM June 24, 2023 Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers SCF Cricket Ground, Salem 7:00 PM June 25, 2023 Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings SCF Cricket Ground, Salem 3:00 PM June 25, 2023 IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy SCF Cricket Ground, Salem 7:00 PM June 26, 2023 Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers SCF Cricket Ground, Salem 7:00 PM June 27, 2023 Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings SCF Cricket Ground, Salem 7:00 PM June 28, 2023 IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons SCF Cricket Ground, Salem 7:00 PM June 29, 2023 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy SCF Cricket Ground, Salem 7:00 PM July 1, 2023 IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli 3:00 PM July 1, 2023 Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli 7:00 PM July 2, 2023 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli 3:00 PM July 2, 2023 Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli 7:00 PM July 3, 2023 Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli 7:00 PM July 4, 2023 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli 7:00 PM July 5, 2023 Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli 7:00 PM July 7, 2023 Qualifier 1 SCF Cricket Ground, Salem 7:00 PM July 8, 2023 Eliminator SCF Cricket Ground, Salem 7:00 PM July 10, 2023 Qualifier 2 Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli 7:00 PM July 12, 2023 The Final Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli 7:00 PM

TNPL Live: Where to Watch the TNPL 2023 on TV?

The TNPL 2023 will be televised live on Star Sports Network. English and Hindi viewers can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3, respectively. Tamil viewers can tune into Star Sports Tamil SD+HD.

Where to stream the 2023 TNPL Live?

Cricket lovers can stream the TNPL Live on digital platforms via the Fancode App and website.

Tamil Nadu Premier League Squads

Ba11sy Trichy: K Mani Bharathi (wk), T Natarajan, Ramadoss Alexander, SP Vinod, Akshay Srinivasan, Antony Dhas, K Easwaran, Daryl Ferrario, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Raghupathy Silambarasan, M Shajahan, P Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju, G Godson, R Rajkumar, T Saran, K Monish, K Mohamed Azeem, Jafar Jamal, G Karthik Shanmugam

Chepauk Super Gillies: N Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish, Rahil Shah, S Harish Kumar, B Iyappan, M Viju Arul, M Silambarasan, R Sibi, TD Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Rocky Bhasker, Ramalingam Rohit, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sanjay Yadav, S Santosh Shiv

Lyca Kovai Kings: Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, M Mohammed, Atheeq Ur Rahman, R Divakar, P Vidyuth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, S Sujay, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, P Hemcharan, L Kiran Akash, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Ram Arvindh, B Sachin, L Kiran Akash, U Mukilesh, KM Om Prakash

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (wk), Sandeep Warrier, Adithya Arun, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Sonu Yadav, P Sugendhiran, Sri Neranjan, L Suryaprakash, SJ Arun Kumar, Ritwik Easwaran, Aswin Crist, M Poiyamozhi, Nidhish Rajagopal, J Rohan, Emmanuel Cherian, NS Harish, N Kabilan, Karthick Manikandan, R Mithun, S Mohan Prasath

Dindigul Dragons: Adithya Ganesh (wk), R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, Subodh Bhati, Advaith Sharma, Vimal Khumar, P Vignesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Affan Khader, S Arun, Rohan Bhutra, VP Diran, Hemanth Kumar, Kishoor, Boopathi Kumar, P Saravana Kumar, C Sarath Kumar

Salem Spartans: Amit Sathvik (wk), R Kavin, S Abishiek, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, N Selva Kumaran, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar, V Yuvaraj, Mann Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, M Ganesh Moorthi, J Gowri Sankar, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Prasanth Rajesh, Sachin Rathi, Ravi Karthikeyan, RS Mokit Hariharan, VRS Guru Kedarnath, RS Jaganath Sinivas

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Washington Sundar, M Ashwin, C Hari Nishaanth, J Koushik, V Aaditya, Ajay Krishna, Anton A Subikshan, D Sudhan, Balu Surya, Swapnil K Singh, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh, Shijit Chandran, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, P Saravanan, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Gurjapneet Singh, S Karthik

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, B Anirudh, Ajith Ram, I Vetrivel, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, P Bhuvaneshwaran, NS Chaturved, S Ganesh, Rahul Harish, H Trilok Nag, M Ragavan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Mohamed Ali, Radhakrishnan, G Parthasarathy, Alliraj Karuppusamy, S Manigandan

