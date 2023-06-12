LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 1, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Lyca Kovai Kings will win this match against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. They have a much more balanced side on paper, particularly bowling which can tackle down the Tamizhans’ batters.

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Date

12 June 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

This will be the first match of the season. The wicket will be two paced initially in the game. Pick the players accordingly.

Sai Sudharsan and Suresh Kumar scored unbeaten half centuries against ITT last year.

ITT had 9 dismissals against off spinners in four games last year. Shahrukh Khan had a brilliant season with the ball last year.

ITT had second highest dismissals against left arm spinners last season. Siddharth and Rahman are two left arm spin options for the Kings.

Trilok Nag should be the rookie bowler to watch out for.

Sai Kishore took 5 wickets at a strike rate of 14.40 in Coimbatore last year.

Have more bowlers from the team bowling first in one of your XIs.

Pick only top four batters from the team batting second at least in one of your teams.

Ajith Ram took 2 wickets in the last game between these two sides but he was playing for the Kovai Kings back then.

Sudharsan scored 240 runs in 5 innings, including three 50s at this venue in Coimbatore last year.

R Vivek scored only one half century last year and that came during his only innings at this venue.

Suresh Kumar scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 167 at this venue last year.

Shahrukh Khan scored two half centuries in Coimbatore last year and took 3 wickets with the ball.

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore has been a balanced one. Batters find difficulties to play their shots early on but as the game progresses the surface becomes easier to bat. Seamers are always in the game with spinners keeping it tight in the middle. The team winning the toss should bowl first. The first innings total is expected to be around 150.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day in Coimbatore. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings Playing XI: J Suresh Kumar (wk), Ram Aravindh R, Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Atheeq Ur Rahman, M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, R Divakar, V Yudheeswaran

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Playing XI: K Vishal Vaidhya, NS Chaturved, B Anirudh Sita Ram, Vijay Shankar (c), R Vivek, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Ali, Ajith Ram, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, S Manigandan, Trilok Nag

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan without a doubt will start as the top captaincy pick for this match. Sudharsan is coming from an impressive IPL season. In addition, the southpaw is an absolute superstar in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, having scored a total of 694 runs at an average of 57.8 in two seasons so far.

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar will be a brilliant captaincy option from the Tamizhans point of view. His all-round abilities makes him a must pick in any XI. In addition, he has been in superb form lately, scoring runs in domestic and in the recently concluded IPL.

Kiran Akash: Kiran Akash will be another brilliant captaincy option in this match. He was the second highest wicket taker in the last edition of the TNPL. he took 12 wickets at a strike rate of 12.33. His ability to bowl in all phases of the game makes him different from the crowd.

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

R Divakar: Divakar has been selected by only 5% of the teams as of writing this making him one of the best differential picks for this match. Even though he did not have an impressive season last year, him being the death bowling option can make a lot of difference in your points tally.

Ajith Ram: Ajith Ram will be another brilliant differential pick. The left arm spinner was playing for the Kovai Kings last year. He took 10 wickets in the season for them, including five of them at this venue in Coimbatore.

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

M Mohammed: M Mohammed is one of the players who have been selected by most of the teams. Picking him can be risky considering the bowling options Lyca Kovai Kings have. He bats way down the order which makes the reasons for not picking him even more stronger.

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LKK bat first

Complete team with three of Periyaswamy, Ajith, Vivek, Vishal Vaidhya

If ITT bat first

Complete team with three of Vivek, Rahman, Divakar, Chaturved

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If LKK bat first

Complete team with three of Siddharth, Sai Kishore, Vivek, Anirudh

If ITT bat first

Complete team with three of Siddharth, Rahman, Periyaswamy, Mohammed Ali

LKK vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

Lyca Kovai Kings will win this match against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. They have a much more balanced side on paper, particularly bowling which can tackle down the Tamizhans’ batters.