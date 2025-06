Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Ft. RCB Star Jitesh Sharma?

This is the inaugural edition of the 20-over domestic league.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) announced the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League on May 25 during a recreation club function. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Jitesh Sharma, who played a huge role in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 triumph, is also featuring in this tournament. The league has started from June 5 and is set to host the Final on June 15.

This 20-over tournament is featuring men’s and women’s teams simultaneously. Six men’s teams named Neco Master Blaster, Pagariya Strikers, Bharat Rangers, Orange Tigers, Nagpur Titans and Nagpur Heroz are competing in this league. RCB wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh is leading the Neco Master Blaster. Several other IPL players, including Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande and Akshay Wadkar, are also taking part in this tournament.

The Neco Masters, Orange Tigress and Nagpur Titans — are the three women’s teams featuring in this league. VCA has announced Indian pacers Umesh Yadav and Jhulan Goswami as the official brand ambassadors for the domestic event this season.

Squads of Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025

Neco Master Blaster: Jitesh Sharma (C/WK), R. Sanjay (VC), Aryan Meshram, Adyan Daga, Adyan Routham, Akash Komde, Vedant Dighade (WK), Gaurav Dhoble, Ankush Tammiwar, Aditya Khilote, Arya Durugkar, Pratham Maheshwari, Prafulla Hinge, Ananmay Jaiswal, Sarthak Dhabadgaokar, Sanmesh Deshmukh

Pagariya Strikers: Yash Kadam (C), Mohammed Faiz (VC), Dhruv Shorey, Aditya Ahuja, Iknoor Singh, Shivam Deshmukh (WK), Vishesh Tiwari (WK), Devansh Thakkar, Pushpak Gujar, Ashit Singh, Kaustubh Salve, Lalit Yadav, Dipesh Parwani, Manan Agrawal, Prem Ghode, Virendra Patel

Bharat Rangers: Atharva Taide (C), Varun Bist (VC), Danish Malewar, Akshay Agrawal, Shree Choudhary, Neel Athaley (WK), Updesh Rajput (WK), Alok Wadkar, Shantanu Chikhle, Gaurav Farde, Malhar Dosi, Nachiket Bhute, Suraj Rai, Shubham Kapse, Parth Khure, Kunal Kunjwani

Orange Tigers: Darshan Nalkande (C), Yash Rathod (VC), Apoorva Wankhede, Kshitij Dahiya, Tushar Suryawanshi, Rohit Binkar (wk), Mohit Nachankar (wk), Ganesh Bhosale, Vikram Patel, Akshay Karnewar, Minar Sahare, Shreyansh Gupta, Saurabh Dubey, Atharva Podutwar, Rahul Singh, Ashish Jadhav

Nagpur Titans: Akshay Wadkar (C/WK), Jagjot Sasan (VC), Aniruddha Choudhary, Sandesh Durugwar, Satyam Bhoyar, Shubham Dubey, Aditya Narwade (WK), Himanshu Kawale, Rohit Dattatraya, Sahil Sheikh, Aditya Kukde, Rahul Dongarwar, Aditya Thakare, Sanskar Chavhate, Dushyant Tekan, Piyush Sawarkar

Nagpur Heroz: Mandar Mahale (C), Aman Mokhade (VC), Abhishek Agrawal, Prabal Choukhande, Tushar Kadu, Siddhesh Wath (wk), Vaibhav Choksey (wk), Anurag Dixit, Malhar Shirke, Parth Rekhade, Yash Totre, Tejas Soni, Yash Thakur, Rishit Panchmatia, Arjun Ingle, Akshay Dullarwar

Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Schedule

Date Teams Time June 5 Pagariya Strikers vs Nagpur Titans 2:45 PM IST June 6 Bharat Rangers vs Neco Master Blaster 2:45 PM IST June 6 Orange Tigers vs Nagpur Heroz 7:45 PM IST June 7 Nagpur Titans vs Neco Master Blaster 2:45 PM IST June 7 Pagariya Strikers vs Bharat Rangers 7:45 PM IST June 8 Orange Tigers vs Nagpur Titans 2:45 PM IST June 8 Neco Master Blaster vs Nagpur Heroz 7:45 PM IST June 9 Nagpur Heroz vs Pagariya Strikers 2:45 PM IST June 9 Bharat Rangers vs Orange Tigers 7:45 PM IST June 10 Neco Master Blaster vs Orange Tigers 2:45 PM IST June 10 Nagpur Heroz vs Nagpur Titans 7:45 PM IST June 11 Bharat Rangers vs Nagpur Heroz 2:45 PM IST June 11 Pagariya Strikers vs Neco Master Blaster 7:45 PM IST June 12 Orange Tigers vs Pagariya Strikers 2:45 PM IST June 12 Nagpur Titans vs Bharat Rangers 7:45 PM IST

The league-stage will be followed by two semi-finals on June 13 from 2:45 PM and 7:45 PM IST, respectively. The Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Final will take place on June 15 from 7:45 PM IST.

Where will the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 matches take place?

All the matches of this league will take place at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur.

Where to watch the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming in India?

