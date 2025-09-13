News
‘We Are Asia Cup Champions…’ – Sri Lanka Skipper Charith Asalanka Sends Stern Reminder to India
news

Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 13, 2025
Sri Lanka enter the Asia Cup 2025 as the defending champions, having last won the trophy in 2022 in the T20 format.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka has sent a strong warning to India ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 opener against Bangladesh.

Charith Asalanka Confident as Sri Lanka Enter Asia Cup 2025 as Defending Champions

Sri Lanka enter the Asia Cup 2025 as the defending champions, having last won the trophy in 2022 in the T20 format. The 2023 edition was played in the ODI format, which India won, because the tournament changes format depending on the next World Cup. Since the 2025 Asia Cup is in T20 format ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka will be keen to defend their title and show their strength in the shortest format.

Ahead of their first match against Bangladesh, skipper Charith Asalanka highlighted the team’s confidence. Being the defending champions gives the players extra belief, especially since many of them were part of the winning squad.

“Mentally, the fact that we are defending champions is a really good thing. It was a lot of these players that played in that last tournament here [in UAE] as well. We know that because we are champions we can go far,” Charith Asalanka said at the press conference.

In the 2022 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka were not seen as favourites. They lost their first match to Afghanistan but came back by beating Bangladesh. In the Super 4, they defeated India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, and then went on to beat Pakistan again in the final to win the trophy.

Sri Lanka Show Mixed Form Since T20 World Cup 2024

Since the T20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka have had a mix of results in T20Is. They began with a 3-0 home loss to India in July but bounced back in October by beating West Indies 2-1. In November, they drew 1-1 with New Zealand in a short series. Their tour of New Zealand in January 2025 ended in a 2-1 defeat. In July, they lost 2-1 at home to Bangladesh but won a series earlier this month in Zimbabwe 2-1.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have played each other several times this year. They faced off in three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. Sri Lanka won the ODI and Test series, and Bangladesh won the T20Is. These recent games have made the rivalry stronger and make their Asia Cup 2025 match more exciting.

Asia Cup 2025
Charith Asalanka
India
Sri Lanka
