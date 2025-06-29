West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy Fined by ICC for Criticising Third Umpire Adrian Holdstock Decisions in WI vs AUS 1st Test

Daren Sammy was particularly upset with two major decisions that went against West Indies on the second day.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has been handed a fine by the ICC for making public comments against third umpire Adrian Holdstock following some disputed decisions in the first Test against Australia in Barbados.

Controversial Calls Frustrate Daren Sammy

Daren Sammy was particularly upset with two major decisions that went against West Indies on the second day. The first involved Roston Chase, who was given out lbw despite signs that the ball might have hit his bat before the pad. The second was Shai Hope’s dismissal, where a low catch by Alex Carey was ruled clean by third umpire Adrian Holdstock, even though there was some uncertainty. Sammy also highlighted that on the first day, a similar low catch taken by Hope off Travis Head was ruled not out, adding to his frustration over the inconsistency.

After the second day’s play, Sammy expressed his concern about the umpiring, saying he had already been unsure about Holdstock’s decisions during their recent ODI series in England. He explained that when questionable calls keep going against your team, it naturally makes you wonder if something is not right. His comments led to the fine from the ICC for breaching the code of conduct related to public criticism of match officials.

“You don’t want to get yourself in a situation where you’re wondering about certain umpires,” he said. “Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question,” Sammy said.

Daren Sammy Fined for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Daren Sammy was found guilty of breaking Article 2.7 of the ICC’s code of conduct, which deals with publicly criticising or making inappropriate comments about incidents in international matches or about players, team staff, match officials, or teams involved.

As a result, he was fined 15 percent of his match fee for committing a level-one offence. He also received one demerit point on his disciplinary record. This is his first offence in the past 24 months.

Sammy accepted that he had breached the rules and agreed to the punishment handed out by match referee Javagal Srinath. Level-one offences can lead to a formal warning or a fine of up to 50 percent of the match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

