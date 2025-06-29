News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy Fined by ICC for Criticising Third Umpire Adrian Holdstock Decisions in WI vs AUS 1st Test
news

West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy Fined by ICC for Criticising Third Umpire Adrian Holdstock Decisions in WI vs AUS 1st Test

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 29, 2025
2 min read

Daren Sammy was particularly upset with two major decisions that went against West Indies on the second day.

West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy Fined by ICC for Criticising Third Umpire Adrian Holdstock Decisions in WI vs AUS 1st Test

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has been handed a fine by the ICC for making public comments against third umpire Adrian Holdstock following some disputed decisions in the first Test against Australia in Barbados.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Mahipar Stars MPS

175/6

Pamir Legends PAL

174/8

Mahipar Stars beat Pamir Legends by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Hindukush Strikers HS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
Namibia NAM

Assam ASM

2/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alembic Warriors ALW

Ami Super Avengers ASA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 05:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
Oulu CC Women OCC-W

SKK Women SKK-W

133/5

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 02:45 PM IST
SKK Women SKK-W

PCS Women PCS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

Oulu CC Women OCC-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Scorchers Women SCO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Dragons Women DGW-W

Typhoons Women TYP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Thunder Cats THN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
YSSC YSS

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Reds MR

162/7

Malaysia Blues MB

86/10

Malaysia Reds won by 76 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Ghani Glass GG

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

202/4

Seattle Orcas SOR

206/5

Seattle Orcas beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Yuksom Capitals YUC

130/8

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

141/7

Irises Cricket Club beat Yuksom Capitals by 11 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Pakyong XI PYXI

68/3

Black Eagle SAP BES

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Piton Strikers PTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Nellai Royal Kings NRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

Controversial Calls Frustrate Daren Sammy

Daren Sammy was particularly upset with two major decisions that went against West Indies on the second day. The first involved Roston Chase, who was given out lbw despite signs that the ball might have hit his bat before the pad. The second was Shai Hope’s dismissal, where a low catch by Alex Carey was ruled clean by third umpire Adrian Holdstock, even though there was some uncertainty. Sammy also highlighted that on the first day, a similar low catch taken by Hope off Travis Head was ruled not out, adding to his frustration over the inconsistency.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

After the second day’s play, Sammy expressed his concern about the umpiring, saying he had already been unsure about Holdstock’s decisions during their recent ODI series in England. He explained that when questionable calls keep going against your team, it naturally makes you wonder if something is not right. His comments led to the fine from the ICC for breaching the code of conduct related to public criticism of match officials.

“You don’t want to get yourself in a situation where you’re wondering about certain umpires,” he said. “Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question,” Sammy said.

ALSO READ:

Daren Sammy Fined for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Daren Sammy was found guilty of breaking Article 2.7 of the ICC’s code of conduct, which deals with publicly criticising or making inappropriate comments about incidents in international matches or about players, team staff, match officials, or teams involved.

As a result, he was fined 15 percent of his match fee for committing a level-one offence. He also received one demerit point on his disciplinary record. This is his first offence in the past 24 months.

Sammy accepted that he had breached the rules and agreed to the punishment handed out by match referee Javagal Srinath. Level-one offences can lead to a formal warning or a fine of up to 50 percent of the match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Adrian Holdstock
Daren Sammy
ICC
West Indies
WI vs AUS
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Australia players WI vs AUS 1st Test

‘Don’t Care How…’ – Former Australia Player Criticises Friend For Australia’s Declining Test Batting Returns After Shoddy Batting in 1st West Indies Test

Aussie batters have been called out, despite winning the match by 150+ runs.
2:00 pm
Ashish Satyam
Rovman Powell Rediscovers Form in MLC 2025 With Blazing 43 off 21, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Hopes

KKR Star Rediscovers Form in MLC 2025 With Blazing 43* off 21, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Hopes

He scored an unbeaten 43 runs off 21 balls.
12:53 pm
Sagar Paul
Rajasthan Royals Star Shimron Hetmyer Makes Strong Case To Avoid IPL 2026 Auction After Back-To-Back Performances in MLC 2025

Rajasthan Royals Star Makes Strong Case To Avoid IPL 2026 Auction After Back-To-Back Performances in MLC 2025

The RR batter scored only 239 runs in 14 matches of the IPL 2025.
11:24 am
Sreejita Sen
Steve Smith

Pat Cummins Gives Update On Steve Smith Injury, Another Key Australia Batter To Be Released Mid-Way Through West Indies Test Series

Earlier, the Australian batter dislocated his finger in the World Test Championship final loss to South Africa at Lord's.
10:52 am
Ashish Satyam
Punjab Kings Xavier Bartlett Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Punjab Kings Star Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

He took 4 for 32 in 4 overs at an economy of 8.00.
10:45 am
Sagar Paul
KKR Superstar Andre Russell Promoted to No.3, Regains Form in MLC 2025 to Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances

KKR Superstar Promoted to No.3, Regains Form in MLC 2025 to Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He scored only 167 runs in 13 matches of the IPL 2025.
9:45 am
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.