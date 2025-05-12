News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
sachin tendulkar virat kohli sacred thread return final test kohli test retirement tribute
news

When Sachin Tendulkar Opened Up On Returning The Sacred Thread Virat Kohli Gifted Him During His Last Test

The Delhi batter announced his Test retirement today.

sachin tendulkar virat kohli sacred thread return final test kohli test retirement tribute

Monday morning, on May 12, the world woke up to the saddest, albeit inevitable, news in the world of cricket. Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket via an Instagram post. This comes about a month before an all-important England Test series. While all the former players and fans pay tribute to his legendary career, Sachin Tendulkar has also shared an anecdote about Virat Kohli when the master was retiring from the game.

Among the many titles given to Kohli, one is the answer to ‘Who is the next Sachin Tendulkar?’ Time bears witness to the wonders by Kohli in the longest format of the game. During his 210 Test innings, he amassed 9,230 runs with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. He fell just short of his lifelong dream of completing 10K Test runs. However, he has left a legacy behind not just with his bat but what he brought to the game. On this emotional day, Tendulkar jogged our memory to recall another Kohli special.

Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli

Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a wholesome memory of Kohli from more than a decade ago.

He said, “I’m reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes.”

Check out the full post here:

ALSO READ:

The Auspicious Thread story between Tendulkar-Kohli

Tendulkar called off time on his cricket career in 2013 after a Test match against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It was the same ground where Kohli had lifted Tendulkar on his shoulder after winning the iconic 2011 World Cup.

After Tendulkar returned to the dressing room, he was quite moved.

He quoted that moment as, “I was sitting in one corner alone, with a towel on my head, wiping tears, and I was really emotional.”

At this moment, Kohli wanted to show his respect to the Master Blaster. He did so by giving him an auspicious thread that had belonged to his late father. Kohli lost his father, Prem, in December 2006, when he was just 18.

Though Tendulkar kept the thread with him for some time, he returned it to Kohli, stating how priceless it is, and it should always stay with him.

Later, Kohli elaborated on his side of the story.

He said, “We felt like how a child feels when they’re scared or they’re by themselves at night, you know, walking home and feel that sort of that hollow and that, you know, emptiness around you. All of us felt like that. We usually wear threads around our wrists in India, a lot of people do. So my father gave one to me, which he used to have. So I used to keep that with me in my bag, and then I thought, ‘This is the most valuable thing I have. my father gave this to me, and I think, I couldn’t give you [Tendulkar] anything more valuable, and I just want you to know how much you’ve inspired me and what you mean to all of us, and this is my little gift to you’.”

After decades have passed and Kohli has hung up his Test boots, Tendulkar reminds us of he character Kohli has shown off the field.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube

India
Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Test Retirement

Related posts

[WATCH] BCCI Makes Heartwarming Tribute Video For Virat Kohli After Test Retirement

[WATCH] BCCI Makes Heartwarming Tribute Video For Virat Kohli After Test Retirement

5:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
virat kohli retires from tests social media post #269 ahead of england tour

What is #269 in Virat Kohli Test Retirement Post on Social Media?

4:09 pm
CX Staff Writer
Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India, amassing 9230 runs at an average of 46.85.

‘Why Retired?’ – Former India Player Questions Virat Kohli After Test Retirement Announcement

Kohli announced his Test retirement via a social media post.
3:08 pm
Sandip Pawar
Virat Kohli Test Retirement Aakash Chopra suggests comeback of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for England tour

‘Both are Playing Well’: After Virat Kohli Test Retirement, Former India Player Suggests Two Veteran Batter’s Return to the Squad

The stalwart announced his Test retirement via an Instagram post today.
2:45 pm
Sreejita Sen
BCCI Prepared Three Schedules Ahead of the IPL 2025 Resumption, Awaits Government Permission

Three Schedules Prepared Ahead of the IPL 2025 Resumption, BCCI Awaits Government Permission – Report

BCCI is likely to take a final call in today's meeting.
1:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
Virat Kohli remains the most successful Indian Test captain and has the most Test wins for India as a leader.

Most Successful Indian Test Captains: Where Virat Kohli Ranks?

Kohli is the most successful Indian Test captain in terms of wins.
12:59 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.