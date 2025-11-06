Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming Details — Where To Watch The Five-over Tournament in India?

South Africa and England are the most successful teams with five titles each.

Cricket’s shortest format is back in action as the exciting Hong Kong Sixes 2025 is all set to kick off on November 7. The exciting five-over league will run for three days, till November 9. Fans can check out the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 live streaming in India details here. RCB coach and mentor, Dinesh Karthik, will lead the Indian contingent.

Check out the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 schedule and squads here.

After a seven-year absence, the tournament made a strong comeback in 2024. Sri Lanka clinched their second title in the last season, while India were knocked in the group stage. However, the Men in Blue would look to turn that around in the 12th season of the unconventional league.

The former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will lead the Indian squad in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. Previously, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was also set to play in the tournament. But a knee injury has ruled Ashwin out of the event, with last year’s captain, Robin Uthappa, replacing him in the squad.

Alongside Uthappa, Bharat Chipli, Manoj Tiwary, Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Shreevats Goswami represented the nation in the Hong Kong Sixes 2024. Chipli, Binny, and Nadeem will be seen donning the Indian jersey in the upcoming edition as well.

Where to Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming in India?

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the SonyLiv and FanCode apps and websites.

Where to Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can watch the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming in Rest of the World?

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 live streaming will be available globally on the Cricket Hong Kong YouTube channel.

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Where Will The Matches Take Place?

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 matches will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

