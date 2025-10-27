Where to Watch IND W vs AUS W World Cup Semi-Final Match in India? — India vs Australia Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details in India, Date, Timings, Venue

The IND W vs AUS W Semi-Final clash is on October 30 in Navi Mumbai.

After clinching the last spot in the qualification, India will once again face Australia on October 30 for the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final clash. Fans can find out where to watch the IND W vs AUS W match, as well as other details, here. The action will unfold in Navi Mumbai, India.

After the 28-match league stage, we have the four semi-finalists of the Women’s World Cup 2025 — Australia, England, South Africa, and the hosts, India.

Where to Watch IND W vs AUS W Semi-Final? Live Streaming Details in India for India vs Australia Women’s World Cup

The IND W vs AUS W live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/).

Where to Watch IND W vs AUS W Semi-Final? Live Telecast Details in India for India vs Australia Women’s World Cup

The India Women vs Australia Women semi-final live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

When is IND W vs AUS W match? Date and Time for India vs Australia World Cup semi-final

India will face Australia on October 30 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, India. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST (1500 HRS). The coin toss between the captains, Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy, will take place 30 minutes prior to the match start time.

ALSO READ:

India vs Australia Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Live Streaming in Australia, UK, USA, and Rest of World

Fans outside India can catch the action live through these regional broadcasters:

Australia: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: Willow TV, Willow Xtra

Willow TV, Willow Xtra Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean South Africa: SuperSport, DSTV

SuperSport, DSTV New Zealand: Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now, Sky Go

Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now, Sky Go Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, T Sports, Tofee

Nagorik TV, T Sports, Tofee Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV

Maharaja TV Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Tamasha

PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Tamasha Rest of the world: ICC.tv

India vs Australia Squads for Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, and Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, and Sayali Satghare.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham.

India vs Australia Form in Women’s World Cup 2025

Alyssa Healy & Co. sit at the top of the table with six out of seven wins, while one match ended without a result. India, on the other hand, started the WWC campaign with two back-to-back wins, but lost three on the trot. They qualified after regaining form over the other contenders, New Zealand.

However, the Indian contingent must be under a lot of stress after their star opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out due to injury. Earlier, Healy did not take part in Australia’s dead rubbers due to a calf strain. However, it was more precautionary before the important clash.

Australia are the defending champions after winning their seventh ODI World Cup title in 2022. They would be entering the semi-final clash with utmost confidence as they were unbeaten in the league stage, including their match against the hosts.

In that match, India openers Rawal and Smriti Mandhana gave a good start with a 155-run opening partnership. But the team was all out for 330 in 48.5 overs, courtesy of a five-wicket haul by Annabel Sutherland. While Indian bowlers kept taking wickets, the Aussie captain unleashed her beast side. Healy made 142 runs with 21 fours and three sixes. Ellyse Perry, who was earlier retired hurt, came back to bat and finished the innings on a winning note for Australia, as they won by three wickets and six balls to spare.

FAQs — Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

When will the IND vs AUS match take place?

The IND vs AUS semi-final clash will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, India.

Where to watch IND vs AUS live streaming in India?

The IND vs AUS live streaming will be available on JioHotstar in India.

Where to watch IND vs AUS live telecast in India?

The IND vs AUS live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch IND vs AUS Live Streaming in the UK and USA?

Fans can watch India vs Australia live streaming on Sky Sports in the UK and Willow TV and Willow Xtra in the USA.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.