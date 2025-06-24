News
Who Could Be Bangladesh Test Captain if Najmul Hossain Shanto Steps Aside
news

Who Could Be Bangladesh Test Captain if Najmul Hossain Shanto Steps Aside?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 24, 2025
3 min read

Najmul Hossain Shanto is reportedly likely to step down as Bangladesh Test captain soon.

Who Could Be Bangladesh Test Captain if Najmul Hossain Shanto Steps Aside

Najmul Hossain Shanto is reportedly unlikely to continue as Bangladesh Test captain following the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, is unhappy with everything that is going around him and Najmul Hossain Shanto is likely to inform the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of his decision. “I think he (Najmul) will not continue as Test captain after the Test series against Sri Lanka,” a source who is well aware of the developments told Cricbuzz.

“I have known him for a long time, and as far as I understand he is not happy with everything that is going around with him,” the source added. Earlier this year, the 26-year-old had stepped down as the Bangladesh T20I skipper with Litton Das being named the new captain for the shortest format. Najmul Hossain Shanto also recently lost the ODI captaincy with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking over.

Who can replace Najmul Hossain Shanto as Bangladesh Test captain?

Should Najmul Hossain Shanto step down as Bangladesh Test captain, then Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the favourite to take over as their new captain in the longest format.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

It has to be noted that Mehidy Hasan Miraz did lead Bangladesh in a two-match Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean last year. The series ended 1-1 with Bangladesh winning the second Test after losing the first Test by 201 runs.

ALSO READ:

The all-rounder was also impressive in the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in April. He scored a century in the second Test and also took 15 wickets across the two Tests.

Who are the other players who could take over as Bangladesh Test captain?

Mominul Haque, who has led Bangladesh in 17 Tests between 2019 and 2022, is another possible candidate for Bangladesh Test captaincy. Mominul, however, has a low win percentage of 20 percent having won just three matches and lost 12.

Two matches under Mominul have ended in draws. Litton Das is also another decent choice to become the next Bangladesh Test captain. He was the Bangladesh captain during a one-off Test against Afghanistan in 2023, which the Tigers won 546 runs.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh which was held in Galle last week ended in a draw. Najmul Hossain Shanto was adjudged the Player of the Match after he scored a century in each of the two innings.

