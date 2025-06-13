News
Australia and South Africa players observed a moment of silence in the WTC 2025 final.
news

Why Are Australia and South Africa Players Wearing Black Armbands in WTC 2025 Final? 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 13, 2025 - 2 min read
Australia and South Africa players observed a moment of silence in the WTC 2025 final.

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final between Australia and South Africa witnessed the two finalists wearing black armbands on Friday. Ahead of the start of the third day’s play, the two teams showed solidarity with the victims of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday. 

Moment of Silence in WTC 2025 Final

The incident in Ahmedabad shocked the world as a London-bound Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad just 40 seconds after the take-off. Boeing 787 had a total of 242 passengers on board along with two pilots and 10 crew members. As of now, only one survivor was reported from the heart-wrenching incident. 

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh
In the WTC 2025 final held at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, everyone present observed a moment of silence to mourn the victims. Moreover, players from both Australia and South Africa as well as the match officials are wearing the black armbands. 

Over in Beckenham, Indian players are also wearing the armbands during their tour match between India and India A. 

ALSO READ: 

South Africa Chase Glory in WTC 2025 Final   

The Proteas have a monumental challenge in front of them with a target of 282 in the fourth innings. When the day began, South Africa had the reigning champions at 144/8 but could not wrap up the innings soon enough. 

Australia added 63 runs to their total in the first session with Mitch Starc registering a fine half century. On a pitch where bowlers have dominated the proceedings, South Africa have to bat out of their skin to chase this target. The Temba Bavuma-led side could manage only 138 in their first innings. They will need to put up a much better performance to lift their maiden ICC trophy. 

