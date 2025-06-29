News
england womens cricket team engw vs indw 1st t20i
news

Why Are England Fined Five Per Cent Match Fees By The ICC After ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 29, 2025
2 min read

India inflicted a 97-run defeat on England in Nottingham

england womens cricket team engw vs indw 1st t20i

England women’s team have been fined five per cent of their match fees for slow over rate during the first T20I defeat against India on Saturday in Nottingham.

England were short by two overs by the time considerations of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first innings of the match.

England fined 5% match fees for slow over rate in ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” an ICC release said.

“On-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and James Middlebrook, third umpire Sue Redfern, and fourth umpire Anna Harris leveled the charge, which was accepted by England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt,” it added.

ALSO READ:

The home team were thoroughly outclassed by India in the match as they posted their second highest total in T20Is with 210/5 in 20 overs.

India’s stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana scored a fantastic 112 off 62 balls as she became the first Indian woman to score hundreds across the all three formats. Her score of 112 also made it the highest individual score for an Indian in Women’s T20Is.

Mandhana was supported by all-rounder Harleen Deol who scored 43 off 23 balls which included seven boundaries.

The pair added 94 runs in just 45 balls as Indian batter ran riot to post a huge total.

In reply, England were all out for 113 runs in 14.5 overs. Captain Sciver-Brunt was the top scorer with 66 off 42 balls but rest of the batters were out for paltry scores.

Debutant Shree Charani shines with 4-12

Left-arm spinner Shree Charani was pick of the Indian bowlers with a brilliant 4-12 on her T20I debut. Charani picked up the crucial wickets of Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, and Sciver-Brunt as well as Lauren Bell.

The 97-run defeat was England’s heaviest in the format against any opponent. The win is a big confidence booster for the Indian side who were without talismanic captain Harmanpreet Kaur who was rested for the match as a precautionary measure after she suffered a head injury during a warm-up game on Thursday.

India and England will face off in the second T20I on Tuesday (July 1) at Bristol.

