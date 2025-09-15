Why is Matheesha Pathirana Not In Sri Lanka Playing XI for SL vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana was a notable omission from the playing XI for their Asia Cup 2025 match against Hong Kong tonight (September 15). In his place, the Islanders have brought in spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

The Lankans will thus go into the contest with just two frontline quicks in Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara.

Why Sri Lanka decide to bring in Maheesh Theekshana?

This is because the match is being played in Dubai, which have favoured spinners massively.

Bringing Theekshana in would also make it tough for the Hong Kong batters to read him accurately. It’ll also be good preparation for the Super Four stage, as most of the remaining matches will be played in Dubai and Sri Lanka are in a good position to qualify.

Furthermore, Matheesha Pathirana had struggled with the ball and had a poor outing in Sri Lanka’s tournament opener against Bangladesh where he leaked a massive 42 runs in his four overs and went wicketless.

On the other hand, both Chameera and Thushara had looked in good form in the opener, returning with identical figures of 1/17 in four overs while maintaining a tidy economy rate of 4.25.

SL vs HKG Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Hong Kong Playing XI: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal

