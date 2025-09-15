News
Why is Matheesha Pathirana Not In Sri Lanka Playing XI for SL vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match?
news

Why is Matheesha Pathirana Not In Sri Lanka Playing XI for SL vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 15, 2025
2 min read
Why is Matheesha Pathirana Not In Sri Lanka Playing XI for SL vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana was a notable omission from the playing XI for their Asia Cup 2025 match against Hong Kong tonight (September 15). In his place, the Islanders have brought in spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

The Lankans will thus go into the contest with just two frontline quicks in Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara.

Why Sri Lanka decide to bring in Maheesh Theekshana?

This is because the match is being played in Dubai, which have favoured spinners massively.

Bringing Theekshana in would also make it tough for the Hong Kong batters to read him accurately. It’ll also be good preparation for the Super Four stage, as most of the remaining matches will be played in Dubai and Sri Lanka are in a good position to qualify.

Furthermore, Matheesha Pathirana had struggled with the ball and had a poor outing in Sri Lanka’s tournament opener against Bangladesh where he leaked a massive 42 runs in his four overs and went wicketless.

On the other hand, both Chameera and Thushara had looked in good form in the opener, returning with identical figures of 1/17 in four overs while maintaining a tidy economy rate of 4.25.

ALSO READ:

SL vs HKG Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Hong Kong Playing XI: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal

Asia Cup 2025
Maheesh Theekshana
Matheesha Pathirana
SL vs HKG
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Hints at Leadership Change Ahead of the Ashes 2025

England will tour to Australia for five-Test Ashes 2025 series, starting November 21.
5:38 pm
Aditya Ighe
Match Referee Asked Salman Agha Not to Shake Hands With Suryakumar Yadav After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Match Referee Asked Salman Ali Agha Not to Shake Hands With Suryakumar Yadav After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in Dubai on Sunday.
5:41 pm
Aditya Ighe
Snubbed from Asia Cup 2025, India Pacer Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025

Snubbed from Asia Cup 2025, India Pacer Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025

He last featured in a T20I in July 2024 against Sri Lanka.
4:02 pm
Sreejita Sen

Why India Spinner Sought Out Afghanistan and Mumbai Indians Sensation Allah Ghazanfar

The Mumbai Indians spinner had a mesmerizing debut season in the T20 Blast 2025, representing Derbyshire.
2:10 pm
Sreejita Sen
How Gautam Gambhir Contributed to the Growth of Allah Ghazanfar During His KKR Stint in IPL 2024.

How Gautam Gambhir Contributed to the Growth of Allah Ghazanfar During His KKR Stint in IPL 2024

Gambhir was impressed with his craft and guided him to become a better bowler.
2:00 pm
Darpan Jain
Kane Williamson To Skip Australia T20Is After New-Age Contract With New Zealand

Kane Williamson To Skip Australia T20Is After New-Age Contract With New Zealand

Along with Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen, and Tim Seifert have also signed casual playing agreements.
9:56 am
Sagar Paul
