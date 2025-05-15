News
Sophie Ecclestone was omitted from the England squad for the ENG vs WI series.
Why is Sophie Ecclestone Not Named in The England Squads for ENG vs WI Series?

Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 2 min read

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Wednesday, announced the England women’s squads for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies. The series starting on May 21 includes three T20Is and three ODIs. 

The veteran all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is set to lead the side after Heather Knight stepped down from captaincy following a disappointing Ashes campaign. England also have a new head coach in Charlotte Edwards as the pair look to take the team out of a pit. 

There were a few changes in both squads with the selectors rewarding top performers of the Women’s One Day Cup. One notable omission from both the line-ups was the star spinner Sophie Ecclestone

Why was Sophie Ecclestone omitted from the England squad?

Coach Edwards explained why Ecclestone was not part of either of the squads. The 26-year old is recovering from a knee injury, and her late return to domestic cricket didn’t allow the management enough time to assess her fitness.

“Following her knee injury, Sophie Ecclestone is physically not quite at 100% yet. She’s been rehabbing and working hard but she’s only just got back on the park for Lancashire so she doesn’t have enough cricket under her belt to be ready for this series,” said Edwards. 

Ecclestone made her return against Warwickshire on May 14, the day of the squad announcement. She scored a 49-ball fifty and claimed 1 for 29 in 10 overs. 

Among other changes, pace bowler Emily Arlott received a call-up in both ODI and T20I squads. Opening batter Tammy Beaumont and left-arm spinner Linsey Smith were also picked for both formats. Alice Davidson-Richards and Emma Lamb return to the ODI side while Issy Wong gets into the T20I squad. 

Freya Kemp and Danielle Gibson were unavailable for selection due to injury. Lauren Filer is still recovering from a knee injury while Maia Bouchier was dropped. 

