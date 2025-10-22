Why Was Mohammad Rizwan Given Not Out Despite Being Hit-Wicket in PAK vs SA 2nd Test?

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan got a massive reprieve during his side’s second innings in the ongoing PAK vs SA 2nd Test. Rizwan got the lifeline on the final ball of Day3 of the contest, despite being hit-wicket and the bails falling off.

What had happened was the Pakistan batter hit a Keshav Maharaj delivery towards cover and as there was no run, he turned around but unintentionally his bat hit the stumps and dislodged the bail. Proteas players went up in unison with an appeal for hit-wicket but umpire Sharfuddoula dismissed it.

Replays later showed that the ball was still in play since the fielder had not yet made the throw to the wicketkeeper but the umpire’s call was still the correct one.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Rizwan clearly was hit wicket because ball was still in play. This actor should resist. I don't know why South Africans didn't appeal extravagantly. Umpires should at least have a look upstairs. pic.twitter.com/lhFgb1K7ys — Mustafa (@mustafamasood0) October 22, 2025

What do the rules say?

According to the MCC laws, Rizwan was correctly adjudged not out. MCC’s law 35.2 clarifies the circumstances under which a batter will be ruled not out in case of a hit wicket:

“The striker is not out hit wicket if any of the following applies:

it occurs after the striker has completed any action in receiving the delivery

it occurs when the striker is in the act of running, other than setting off immediately for the first run

it occurs when the striker is trying to avoid being run out or stumped

it occurs when the striker is trying to avoid a throw in at any time

the bowler after entering the delivery stride does not deliver the ball. In this case either umpire shall immediately call and signal Dead ball



South Africa gain upper hand at the end of Day 3

Speaking about the PAK vs SA 2nd Test, the reigning WTC champions have a strong chance of levelling the two-match contest after losing the series opener. After posting 404 in response to Pakistan’s first innings score of 333, the Aiden Markram-led side have made early inroads in the host’s second innings. At stumps on Day 3, the Men in Green are reeling at 94/4 with a slender lead of 23 runs.

