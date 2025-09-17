With Sharpened Spin Skills and Added Flexibility, RCB Batter Primed To Light Up the T20 World Cup 2026 Stage

He is among the most valuable players in T20 cricket at the moment.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim Seifert has lately been one of the most ferocious T20 batters in world cricket, and his improvements are clearly visible. While he was always an aggressive batter with a vast range, recent upgrades to his flexibility and spin hitting have made him one of the most sought-after players.

During a chat with ESPNcricinfo, Seifert exclaimed that he is enjoying being a globetrotter in the T20 arena, even though it can be tough on the family at times, while also making himself available for New Zealand. He also highlighted his improved returns against spinners, revealing how he would heavily rely on sweep shots earlier, but now plays on the merit of the ball and looks to hit straight.

“I’ve always had the square game – my [hockey background] helps me play those sweeps. I think over the past, those used to be my go-to shots. But now it’s actually just trying to pick the right times, right conditions, right situations of the games to play those shots. And if you are on a good wicket, you can look to hit straight more often.”

Among all batters with at least 50 balls against spinners, Seifert has the best strike rate (194.17) and balls-per-boundary ratio (3.32) in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. Overall, he struck at 125.15 and took 7.22 balls for every boundary against slow bowlers in 2023 & 2024, but the strike rate has surged to 158.30 and balls-per-boundary has dipped to 4.69 in 2025.

At his peak now, Tim Seifert set to play a crucial role in T20 World Cup 2026

Tim Seifert also confirmed that he has the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind and understands the need to adapt to subcontinent conditions. A few matches of the event will be played in Sri Lanka, where he found ample success in the past.

He was the leading run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, accumulating 400 runs at an average of 57.14 and a strike rate of 135.13 in 10 outings, comprising two fifties and a century. Overall, the 30-year-old has 669 runs at an average of 41.81 and a strike rate of 130.66 in 20 innings, including five fifties and a century, in Sri Lanka.

New Zealand have paired him with one of his best mates, Finn Allen, at the top, and the two have found ample success together. In partnership, the two have scored 330 runs in 10 innings at a run rate of 11.78 in T20Is, making them the quickest opening pair since 2023, with a minimum of 10 stands.

Seifert has 7 letters, so does Maximum 🤌



Tim Seifert took Shaheen Afridi to the cleaners in his second over, smashing four sixes in it 🤯#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/F5nFqmo7G6 — FanCode (@FanCode) March 18, 2025

Spin plays a greater role in Sri Lanka compared to India, and Seifert’s value will be immense after his revamped range and boundary-hitting ability. Then, he also has a better idea of the conditions than most expected to be part of that New Zealand squad for the T20s’ biggest prize.

Seifert should also earn a big sum in IPL 2026 auction

Tim Seifert is among the most valuable players in T20 cricket at the moment, not only because he contributes heavily with the willow but also keeps wickets. Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought him for INR 2 crore as a temporary replacement for Jacob Bethell in the final phase of IPL 2025, and they can’t retain him.

That means he will come in the IPL 2026 auction, and this might be the best time for him to enter the arena. Since this will be a mini auction, Seifert’s price will be higher, given the lack of quality players in such auctions, and several teams will want to include him in their squad.

Most franchises either want a first-choice wicketkeeper-batter or backups in this department, and Seifert can be one of the options, especially after his improved spin game. Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) need better players to replace Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will search for quality backups.

Ideally, Seifert would want to land in a franchise that gives him game time rather than keeping him as a backup, given he is in tremendous form and would like to utilise it. Anyway, he will definitely earn a bid in the auction and be part of the next season.

