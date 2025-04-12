News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
2025 ICC women's world cup qualifier
news
Last updated: April 12, 2025

Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Qualification Scenarios For Teams To 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Top two teams at the end of the tournament will qualify for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup

2025 ICC women's world cup qualifier

The ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier tournament kicked off in Lahore, Pakistan on April 9 as six teams fight it out for the two remaining qualification spots for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in India later this year.

West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Scotland and Ireland are the six teams vying for the two spots. India have already qualified on the basis of being hosts of the tournament. 

The rest of the qualified teams are Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The current tournament is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the Lahore City Cricket Association ground from April 9 to 19.

The tournament will not have knock-out rounds such as quarterfinals or semifinals or a final. Every team will play the other five teams and the top teams after the end of Match 15 will make the cut for the World Cup.

Pakistan, Bangladesh Lead ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier Table

Hosts Pakistan are leading the table after four of the six teams have played two matches each. Fatima Sana’s women beat Ireland by 38 runs in the opening match after Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz’s fifties took them to 217 all out in 49 overs while their spinners, specifically Diana Baig (4-35), managed to restrict Ireland to 179 all out.

In their second game, they got the better of Scotland by six wickets as they chased down a target of 187 within 30.4 overs in a match that was curtailed to 32 overs due to rain.

Bangladesh are second in table despite playing a game less than Scotland, West Indies and Ireland because they had beaten Thailand by a massive margin of 178 runs. They currently have the highest Net Run Rate of 3.560.

Points Table

TeamPlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNRR
Pakistan Women220040.594
Bangladesh Women110023.560
Scotland Women211020.000
West Indies Women21100-0.060
Ireland Women20200-0.530
Thailand Women10100-3.560

Chance for Scotland, West Indies To Climb Up

Scotland famously beat West Indies by 11 runs and will be up against Thailand on Sunday. However, if West Indies manages to beat hosts Pakistan by a big margin, they will be  back in contention for the qualification spots.

Ireland and Thailand, who are currently on zero points can ruffle up the nest if they manage to West Indies and Scotland respectively.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

2025 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier
Bangladesh Women
Ireland Women
Pakistan Women
Scotland Women
West Indies Women

Related posts

Ishan Kishan SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan’s Sloppy Fielding, Short Run Adds Drama to SRH vs Punjab Kings Clash in IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan has had an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign so far.
8:54 pm
Vishnu PN
Who Is Eshan Malinga, New Death Bowling Sensation Making Debut in SRH Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025?

Who Is Eshan Malinga, New Death Bowling Sensation Making Debut in SRH Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025?

He was picked up for INR 1.20 crores at the auction.
7:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KKR Owner's Message to the Team After a Comprehensive Win Against CSK in IPL 2025

KKR Owner’s Message to the Team After a Comprehensive Win Against CSK in IPL 2025

The won the match with 59 balls to spare.
6:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
Why is Rishabh Pant Struggling in IPL 2025? Domestic India Batter Has an Explanation

Why Is Rishabh Pant Opening For LSG In IPL 2025 Clash Against Gujarat Titans?

The LSG skipper has managed to score 19 runs from four innings in IPL 2025
6:24 pm
Samarnath Soory

[WATCH] Quetta Gladiators Skipper Saud Shakeel Sizzles With an Outrageous NO-LOOK Ramp Shot Against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025

He made a sweet connection using the pace of the ball and sent it flying.
5:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Bangladesh Litton Das to miss PSL 2025 due to finger injury

Bangladesh Star Who Skipped National Duty to Play in PSL 2025 Gets Ruled Out With Injury

He had received NOC from the board.
4:29 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.