Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Qualification Scenarios For Teams To 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India

Top two teams at the end of the tournament will qualify for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup

The ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier tournament kicked off in Lahore, Pakistan on April 9 as six teams fight it out for the two remaining qualification spots for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in India later this year.

West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Scotland and Ireland are the six teams vying for the two spots. India have already qualified on the basis of being hosts of the tournament.

The rest of the qualified teams are Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The current tournament is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the Lahore City Cricket Association ground from April 9 to 19.

The tournament will not have knock-out rounds such as quarterfinals or semifinals or a final. Every team will play the other five teams and the top teams after the end of Match 15 will make the cut for the World Cup.

Pakistan, Bangladesh Lead ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier Table

Hosts Pakistan are leading the table after four of the six teams have played two matches each. Fatima Sana’s women beat Ireland by 38 runs in the opening match after Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz’s fifties took them to 217 all out in 49 overs while their spinners, specifically Diana Baig (4-35), managed to restrict Ireland to 179 all out.

In their second game, they got the better of Scotland by six wickets as they chased down a target of 187 within 30.4 overs in a match that was curtailed to 32 overs due to rain.

Bangladesh are second in table despite playing a game less than Scotland, West Indies and Ireland because they had beaten Thailand by a massive margin of 178 runs. They currently have the highest Net Run Rate of 3.560.

Points Table

Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR Pakistan Women 2 2 0 0 4 0.594 Bangladesh Women 1 1 0 0 2 3.560 Scotland Women 2 1 1 0 2 0.000 West Indies Women 2 1 1 0 0 -0.060 Ireland Women 2 0 2 0 0 -0.530 Thailand Women 1 0 1 0 0 -3.560

Chance for Scotland, West Indies To Climb Up

Scotland famously beat West Indies by 11 runs and will be up against Thailand on Sunday. However, if West Indies manages to beat hosts Pakistan by a big margin, they will be back in contention for the qualification spots.

Ireland and Thailand, who are currently on zero points can ruffle up the nest if they manage to West Indies and Scotland respectively.

