Will Pakistan Play in India After Qualifying for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025?

The Pakistan team, led by Fatima Sana, has won all four matches of the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025. With this exceptional performance, Pakistan have qualified to participate in the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, hosted in India later this year.

The ICC will kick off the mega tournament on September 29, hosting matches across five venues: Indore, Mullanpur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Visakhapatnam.

Why will Pakistan not play in India?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will be played in a hybrid model. India and Pakistan mutually agreed that neither country would travel to the other for any ICC events. Officials made the decision recently, ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, which was primarily held in Pakistan.

The authorities had pre-decided that if the neighbours qualified for the event in India, they would play all their matches in a neighbouring country, such as Sri Lanka or the United Arab Emirates (Dubai). The fixtures could mirror the Champions Trophy 2025, where India played all their matches—including the final—in Dubai, while Pakistan hosted the rest of the tournament.

However, apart from Thiruvananthapuram, no other venues finalised by the BCCI have immigration or visa facilities available in India. Since the Women in Green won’t be travelling to the host country, the BCCI has planned for all teams playing against Pakistan to fly from Thiruvananthapuram.

The neighbours have secured a place in the 50-over world event, featuring Australia, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and England. The Fatima Sana and Co. started off the Qualifiers with a 38-run win over Ireland. They followed it up with a six-wicket victory over Scotland in a rain-hit contest.

In the third match of the Qualifiers, they claimed a massive 65-run win over West Indies while defending a low total of 191. They registered an even bigger victory (by the margin of runs) over Thailand to finally seal their berth in the multi-national event. Another team will secure a spot in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup through the upcoming qualifier matches.

