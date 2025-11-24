WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Live Telecast in India?

This will be the maiden mega auction of Women's Premier League.

After three blockbuster seasons, the stage is set for Women’s Premier League (WPL) first mega auction. Fans can check out the details of the WPL 2026 auction live streaming in India here.

WPL 2026 Full Retention List, Remaining Purse Amount

The teams would be looking to build up a squad consisting of 15-18 players for the next three seasons. Following the mediocre outings in the last editions, the UP Warriors (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG) have decided to rebuild their core in the upcoming WPL 2026 auction.

Both of these teams have retained the fewest players. The Warriors have retained only the domestic all-rounder Shweta Sehrawat, while the Giants have opted to continue with their star Australian pair of Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney. Having said that, they would also enter the auction with the highest purses and the maximum slots to fill. Notably, the Warriors and Giants also hold the highest number of RTMs (four and three, respectively).

On the other hand, the two-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) Women and the three-time runners-up, Delhi Capitals (DC) Women, had decided to retain the maximum five players and will be without any RTM options in the WPL auction 2026.

The WPL 2024 winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women, have retained four players and will enter the bidding hall with one RTM card.

Where to Watch WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming in India?

The WPL 2026 Auction live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to Watch WPL 2026 Auction Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the WPL 2026 Auction live telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

What is Women’s Premier League Auction Date?

The Women’s Premier League auction date is November 27, 2026.

Where Will Women’s Premier League Auction 2026 Take Place?

The Women’s Premier League Auction 2026 will be held in Delhi.

FAQs on WPL 2026 2026 Live Streaming in India

When will the WPL 2026 auction start? The WPL 2026 auction will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Where to watch WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming in India? The WPL 2026 auction live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Where to watch WPL 2026 Auction on TV in India? The WPL 2026 Auction live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network.

